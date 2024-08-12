Hamlin: NASCAR stripping Dillon of win would be “warranted”
Star driver/team owner says sanctioning body should make a “big-boy call” to act as a deterrent after Dillon wrecked two cars at the final corner to win at Richmond.
Hamlin believes that if NASCAR stripped Austin Dillon of his win in Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond that all other drivers in the garage would agree that it was “warranted”.
Dillon wrecked Joey Logano and Hamlin in the final two turns to claim victory and a place in NASCAR’s end-of-season playoffs in Sunday night’s dramatic race.
Hamlin spoke for over an hour on the subject on his Actions Detrimental podcast, entitled ‘Integrity of the Sport on the Line’ that dropped on Monday afternoon.
When asked if other drivers would agree if NASCAR stripped Dillon of his win, he replied: "Yes, 100% of them would say that was warranted."
“I can’t imagine any other driver saying ‘well, yeah, the way he did it there to get in the playoffs, that was fair’. Nobody would say that was fair.
“We have these rules in every other series because they know you cannot just open it up to allow these drivers to do whatever it takes, crash someone, hurt someone – you can do whatever you want. You cannot allow that, not as the top form of motorsports.
“The sanctioning body need to be big boys and needs to make big-boy calls. You can’t just not make calls on blatant, intentional wrecking.”
Watch: Austin Dillon takes the checkered flag after bumps for the lead
Hamlin revealed he had a “cordial conversation” with NASCAR post-race, along with team owners Joe Gibbs and his wife Heather, Dave Alpern (team president) and crew chief Chris Gabehart: “We laid out how we felt about it. They said, like always, they’ll take a look at it.”
NASCAR traditionally reports any penalties from race weekends on the Tuesday after the event, allowing it times to revisit camera angles, data and radio traffic.
Earlier in the podcast, Hamlin called on NASCAR to “penalize him, like you’re supposed to” and read out the rules pertaining the “orderly conduct of the sport”. He pointed out that NASCAR’s deterrent system “is to keep us within parameters of not getting out of control on the racetrack”.
When challenged on what sanction should be levied at Dillon, he replied: “It’s up to them. But there’s no monetary, no points fine that does anything. You have to do something to say you cannot intentionally crash someone for a win.
‘That was not a racing move. It is blatant and intentional wrecking that goes against the rules – times two. If you care about integrity of the sport, and you want to see us taken seriously, it would be hard to look away. So, stop it right now before it gets there.
“If we allow egregious acts then you open the door for this to happen again. You have to put the bumpers on us, because clearly we’re not thinking straight as drivers, which is why we have rules in place to keep us within the roadway here.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Bell beats Hamlin for Bristol Cup pole in all-JGR front row
Hamlin and Kansas provided a captivating day of NASCAR racing
Hamlin: Short track aero package "terrible" at Martinsville
Exclusive: Will Brown "living the dream" with NASCAR opportunity
Lucas Oil expands sponsorship of RCR and driver Kyle Busch
Childress wants Kostecki for more NASCAR Cup races in 2024
Latest news
Dillon: Spotter was “wrong” to shout “wreck him!” before Hamlin clash
David Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing
JA on F1 Podcast: Collins urges McLaren to ditch strategy calls by committee
Erik Jones agrees to multi-year contract extension with Legacy Motor Club
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments