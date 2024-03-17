All Series
NASCAR Cup Bristol
Race report

Hamlin wins wild Bristol Cup race dominated by tire wear

Denny Hamlin mastered the tire management that dominated Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and came away with his second consecutive victory at the iconic short track.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Watch: Denny Hamlin holds off charge from Martin Truex Jr. to win at Bristol

Hamlin, who won last fall’s Bristol Night Race, found himself in a much different scenario in Sunday’s race, which was the first spring Bristol event held on the asphalt since 2020. The race has been run on dirt for the past three years.

It became clear early that the race would turn into a battle of tricky tire management and strategy.

Although Goodyear brought the same tire combination to this race as was used last fall, for some reason the tire fall-off laid no rubber on the track, which resulted in excessive tire wear.

Midway through the race, NASCAR allowed Goodyear to provide teams with one additional set of tires but with many teams only able to go between 47-50 laps before developing problems, that forced teams to greatly alter the pace of the race.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team proved to adapt best as he led 13 times for a race-high 163 of 500 laps.

Hamlin emerged from an uncharacteristic round of green-flag pit stops with the lead and then held off a challenge from his teammate Martin Truex Jr. in the final 20 laps as the two battled lapped traffic. He edged Tryex by 1.083 seconds in the end as only five cars finished on the lead lap.

Watch: Denny Hamlin: ‘Great car, great team’ key to claim Bristol victory

"That's what I grew up here doing in the short tracks in the Mid Atlantic, South Boston, Martinsville. Once it became a tire management race, I really liked our chances," Hamlin said. "Obviously the veteran in Martin, he knew how to do it as well. 

"We just had a great car, great team. The pit crew just did a phenomenal job all day. Can't say enough about them. Man, it feels so good to win in Bristol."

Brad Keselowski ended up third, Alex Bowman fourth and Kyle Larson rebounded from a pit road penalty to finish fifth.

Completing the top 10 were John Hunter Nemechek, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell.

The race set a record with 54 lead changes among 16 different drivers.

Read Also:

Stage 1

Gibbs claimed the Stage 1 win over Larson under caution when Kyle Busch spun in Turns 1 and 2 in the final laps. Buescher was third, Keselowski fourth and Nemechek rounded out the top five.

William Byron was knocked out of contention early when he hit the wall in the opening 25 laps and broke the toe link in the No. 24 Chevrolet.

 

Stage 2

Gibbs passed Joey Logano with two of 125 laps remaining and held off Keselowski by 0.431 seconds to take the Stage 2 win. Logano ended up third, Nemechek fourth and Bell was fifth.

During the stage, NASCAR announced it would release one extra set of new tires per team due to excessive tire wear, but that is all that was available on site.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all elected to pit with Gibbs the first off pit road and in the lead when the race returned to green with 236 laps remaining.

Josh Berry spun around off Turn 2 to bring out the eighth caution of the race and sent the field down pit road for new tires. Hamlin was the first off pit road and led the way when the race returned to green.

Gibbs quickly got around Hamlin on the restart to reclaim the lead – the 41st of the race, which set a new record at the track.

About to be lapped by leader Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Austin Cindric split Todd Gilliland and then collided with each other to bring out the ninth caution.

 

The lead-lap cars all pit with Hamlin again first off pit road. Larson was penalized for equipment interference and had to restart from the rear of the field. Hamlin led Bell and Gibbs on the restart with 121 laps remaining.

With 75 laps to go, Hamlin had lost and then reclaimed the lead from Gibbs and then saw Truex move in contention to challenge him for the top spot.

The lead-lap cars – Ryan Blaney, Berry, Chase Briscoe and Bell were among the first – were all forced to pit under green with less than 60 laps to go for new tires and lost several laps in the process.

Once the cycle of stops was completed, Hamlin returned to the lead with 47 laps to go.

With less than 20 laps to go, Hamlin and Truex traded the lead as the two navigated lapped traffic.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 500

3:20'40.890

   11 44
2 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 500

+1.083

3:20'41.973

 1.083 13 44
3 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 500

+7.284

3:20'48.174

 6.201 12 50
4 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 500

+14.342

3:20'55.232

 7.058 13 33
5 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 500

+15.155

3:20'56.045

 0.813 11 44
6 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 499

+1 Lap

3:20'42.136

 1 Lap 12 44
7 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 499

+1 Lap

3:20'43.592

 1.456 12 38
8 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:20'45.272

 1.680 12 29
9
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 499

+1 Lap

3:20'46.227

 0.955 14 48
10 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 499

+1 Lap

3:20'51.588

 5.361 12 36
11 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 499

+1 Lap

3:20'53.255

 1.667 12 26
12 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 499

+1 Lap

3:20'55.854

 2.599 11 26
13 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 498

+2 Laps

3:20'41.698

 1 Lap 12 24
14 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 498

+2 Laps

3:20'42.613

 0.915 12 26
15 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:20'43.140

 0.527 13 22
16 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 498

+2 Laps

3:20'43.837

 0.697 13 26
17 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 498

+2 Laps

3:20'46.250

 2.413 12 20
18 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:20'47.612

 1.362 12 19
19 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 498

+2 Laps

3:20'48.435

 0.823 12 18
20 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 498

+2 Laps

3:20'49.175

 0.740 12 17
21 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:20'52.449

 3.274 12 16
22 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 498

+2 Laps

3:20'53.855

 1.406 12 23
23 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:20'54.017

 0.162 14  
24 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:20'54.399

 0.382 13 13
25 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:20'56.639

 2.240 14 12
26 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 497

+3 Laps

3:20'44.451

 1 Lap 12 11
27
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 497

+3 Laps

3:20'55.021

 10.570 12 10
28 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 496

+4 Laps

3:20'49.320

 1 Lap 13 9
29 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 496

+4 Laps

3:20'56.263

 6.943 11 10
30 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 495

+5 Laps

3:20'42.155

 1 Lap 13 7
31 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 495

+5 Laps

3:20'47.106

 4.951 11 6
32 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 495

+5 Laps

3:20'47.274

 0.168 12 5
33 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 495

+5 Laps

3:20'56.172

 8.898 14 4
34 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 494

+6 Laps

3:20'49.502

 1 Lap 13 3
35 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 492

+8 Laps

3:20'49.309

 2 Laps 13 2
36
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 192

+308 Laps

1:27'54.223

 300 Laps 12 1

Despite "disappointing" 2024 start, Berry shares Bristol front row
Truex "gave it a hell of an effort" in Bristol loss to Hamlin

