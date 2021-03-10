Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

Harvick and Preece, who is a client of KHI Management co-owned by Harvick and his wife, DeLana, will both be driving a truck for David Gilliland Racing this season.

Harvick, 45, will take the reins of the No. 17 Ford in the March 27 Truck race at the Bristol Dirt Track. It will be his first series start since the 2015 season.

He will also enter three Xfinity road course races this season for Stewart-Haas Racing, competing in the races May 22 at Circuit of the Americas, July 3 at Road America and Aug. 14 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

More track time

“I tell all of the drivers we represent at KHI Management that nothing beats seat time, and that goes for me as well,” Harvick said. “I can learn and have some fun, all at the same time.

“Road-course racing and dirt-track racing is a challenge, and I’m always up for a challenge.”

Earlier this week, Harvick said he would also probably rely on assistance for the Bristol race from his SHR Cup teammate, Chase Briscoe, who has an extensive dirt background.

“It’s not going to be like a dirt late model or a midget or a modified, but those guys that do that stuff all the time will definitely have an advantage of knowing where they need to go when they need to go and I just kind of have to follow along and keep my eyes open and pay attention,” he said.

“In the end, I still think that it’s going to be just survival. It’s the longest dirt race in the history of mankind, so who knows what the race track is going to be like at the end of 250 laps.”

Preece adds Truck races

Preece, 30, has added a pair of Truck races with DGR and will drive its No. 17 Ford in the June 18 race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway and June 26 at Pocono.

“DGR has done an awesome job building its program from the short tracks to the national level,” Preece said. “I said it at the beginning of the season, I’m going to be in the seat as much as I can be.

“Cup, Truck, Modifieds – whatever has four wheels and an engine that will give me the opportunity to chase after trophies.”

