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NASCAR Cup

Hendrick announces Corey Day to run limited NASCAR Cup schedule in 2027

This is part of a new 'long-term' deal for the Hendrick driver, who will continue as a full-time driver in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2027

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Corey Day, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey Day, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Corey Day has signed a long-term contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports, which will see him continue as the full-time driver of the HMS No. 17 in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, which also competing part-time in the Cup level.

Hendrick says that details regarding Day's future Cup schedule will be announced at a later date.

“What Corey has accomplished in such a short time is remarkable,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “He came to us with generational talent but almost no experience racing on pavement. The fact that he’s already competing for a championship at this level is extraordinary, and he’s just beginning to scratch the surface. We love Corey’s character and how he fits our organization, and we’re proud to have him with us for many years to come.”

Hendrick Motorsports' current lineup is Kyle Larson (No. 5), Chase Elliott (No. 9), William Byron (No. 24), and Alex Bowman (No.48), with Connor Zilisch set to replace Bowman in 2028.

Day, a dirt racing star and Kyle Larson protege, earned his first win at the secondary level of NASCAR earlier this year, claiming victory at Talladega Superspeedway. The 20-year-old sits fifth in the championship standings after 25 of 33 races. Day has not yet run any Cup races in his career.

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