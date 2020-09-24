NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
3 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
7 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
14 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
23 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
30 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
35 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
42 days
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick fined $100,000 for Wind Tunnel testing violation

By:

Hendrick Motorsports has been penalized for exceeding 70 hours of Wind Tunnel testing allotted this year.

The team reported the issue to the sanctioning body themselves, which is an L2 penalty as it violates Section 5.3.3 in the NASCAR Rule book. 

The result is a $100,000 fine and the loss of ten hours of 2021 Wind Tunnel testing time. NASCAR reports that HMS went over the allotted time by less than an hour.

Hendrick Motorsports had three of their four drivers make the 2020 playoffs with Jimmie Johnson being the lone driver to miss out. William Byron was eliminated in the first round with both Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman advancing into the Round of 12.

HMS will not appeal the penalty.

NASCAR also announced two $10,000 fines for lug nut violations in the Cup Series involving the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Denny Hamlin and the No. 12 Team Penske Ford of Ryan Blaney.

