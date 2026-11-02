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NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Homestead NASCAR Viewer's Guide: Everything you need to know for the season finale

The 2026 NASCAR season comes to an end with an epic triple-header weekend of racing where the champion of all three national divisions will be crowned

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 2:05 PM

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Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Kyle Larson is on the cusp of winning his third NASCAR Cup Series championship, and only two drivers remain in mathematical contention beyond him, though realistically, it's an incredibly narrow path for either driver. Christopher Bell sits second, 67 points behind Larson, while his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin is 70 points behind in third.

Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the 36th and final race in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship, taking the role of season finale for the first time since 2019.

During the weekend, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champions will also be crowned.

Track Dimensions for Homestead-Miami Speedway

Miami-Homestead Speedway atmosphere

Photo by: Action Sports Photography

Opened: 1995

First NASCAR race: 1999

Track Size: 1.5-mile intermediate oval

Banking in the Corners: 18–20°

Baking on the Straights: 4°

Homestead's History as the Season Finale

Kyle Busch wins 2019 NASCAR Cup championship

Photo by: Tilton/Getty Images

Homestead joined the NASCAR schedule in 1999 as the penultimate round of the Cup season, with Tony Stewart winning the inaugural race. In 2002, it became the season finale, holding that distinction every year through the 2019 season.

It hosted the last-ever Winston Cup race in 2003, the first-ever Chase finale in 2004, all seven of Jimmie Johnson's Cup titles, and so many more historic moments

But in 2020, Phoenix Raceway became the new season finale, and Homestead bounced around the schedule in recent years. It got bumped to early summer, then all the way to February, spent three years as a playoff race, and then moved back to the spring again. But 1.5 years after its most recent Cup race, Homestead is back in its rightful place as the title-decider in Southern Florida, around 300 miles south of where the season begins in Daytona Beach.

Breaking Down The NASCAR Cup Title Fight

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

The current situation: Kyle Larson leads Christopher Bell by +67pts and Denny Hamlin by +70pts, with all other drivers mathematically eliminated from title contention

Points on offer: The maximum amount of points a driver can earn in a Cup race is 76 (race win; stage sweep; fastest lap), while the minimum is one. A race win alone is worth 55 points, while ten points go to stage winners, decreasing by one down to tenth. The fastest lap also provides a single bonus point. The runner-up finisher earns 35 points, which decreased by one with every position until 36th place is awarded one point. Any positions lower than that also award one point.

How Larson can clinch the title: If Larson finishes third or better in Stage 1 next week, he could clinch the title (if the other two don't score). Overall, he needs to score just eight stage points to clinch it before the checkered flag, which he can get by finishing as low as seventh in both stages. But of course, even without stage points, it would take a lot for Larson to lose the crown at this point. Finishing 30th or higher will be enough to beat Hamlin, no matter what. As for Bell, Larson can score no stage points and simply finish 28th or higher.

What Bell and Hamlin need to do: Both of these are long shots, and a great day won't be enough for either of the JGR drivers. They need to be going for the win, and simply hoping that something unfortunate befalls Larson. That is their only path to the championship. Beyond that, it's out of their hands.

Homestead Stats: Larson vs. Bell vs. Hamlin

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Race wins: Hamlin (3) Larson (2); Bell (1)

Average finish: Hamlin (10.2); Larson (12.0); Bell (12.2)

Top Five % based on starts: Larson (50%); Hamlin (33%); Bell (33%)

Top Ten % based on starts: Hamlin (66%); Larson (50%); Bell (50%)

Total laps led: Larson (645); Hamlin (464); Bell (33)

Full Weekend Schedule

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Thursday, November 5

6:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series practice -- NASCAR Channel

Friday, November 6

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series practice -- ESPN UNLIMITED

5:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series finale -- FOX SPORTS 1 / FOX ONE

Saturday, November 7

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series qualifying -- ESPN UNLIMITED

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series finale -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, November 8

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series finale -- NBC

Potential Cup Spoilers

Tyler Reddick and Michael Jordan, 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

With all eyes on the title, who can swoop in and steal some hardware?

Tyler Reddick: No driver has a better average finish than Reddick at Homestead with five finishes of eighth or better in just six starts. He won there in 2024 with a stunning third-to-first pass in the last corner, and leads all drivers with six wins this year. He is out of title contention, but a seventh win could certainly bring a smile to team co-owner Michael Jordan's face.

Alex Bowman: With teammate William Byron's victory at Martinsville, Bowman is the only Hendrick driver without a win this year. The last time the Cup Series visited Homestead, he very nearly reached Victory Lane, finishing second to Larson. He's got everything to gain and nothing to lose next weekend as he attempts to end a difficult season on a high note.

Ryan Blaney: The Team Penske star won't become a two-time champion this year, but he has been knocking on the door of a Homestead win for years. He finished second in this race in both 2023 and 2024, and led nearly half the race last year before an engine failure put him out of contention

The Other Two Championships Still To Be Decided

Justin Allgaier and Jesse Love talk after race

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

NASCAR Trucks: In the Truck Series, Kaden Honeycutt will enter the finale with a 20-point lead over Layne Riggs. Both are looking for their first championship in the Truck Series, and these two drivers have combined to win of 11 of 24 races run so far this year.

NASCAR O'Reilly: A five-way fight for the crown, with veteran Justin Allgaier leading the fight into Homestead in search of his second title. Reigning series champion Jesse Love is his closest challenger at 22 points back, while Corey Day is 23 points behind, Allgaier's teammate Carson Kvapil is 31 points behind, and Sheldon Creed in fifth still has a shot with a 42-point deficit.

Which Active Driver Leads These Categories at Homestead?

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Most wins: Denny Hamlin (3)

Most poles: Denny Hamlin (3)

Most starts: Denny Hamlin (21)

Most top fives: Denny Hamlin (7)

Most top tens: Denny Hamlin (14)

Most laps led: Kyle Larson (645)

Best average finish: Tyler Reddick (8.8)

Best average start: Josh Berry (7.0)

Most lead lap finishes: Denny Hamlin (18)

Best at finishing races: Denny Hamlin (20/21)

The Closest Finish Ever at Homestead

Greg Biffle takes the checkered flag inches ahead of Mark Martin

Photo by: Kurt Dahlstrom

We'll end this story with a flashback to the closest NASCAR Cup finish ever at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which took place on November 20, 2005.

The finish remains the 24th closest in all of NASCAR Cup history, and the closest-ever for Homestead in the Cup Series.

With two laps to go, Roush Racing teammates Greg Biffle and Mark Martin were battling it out for the race win. Martin was working the bottom as Biffle held the top, making use of the progressive banking. The remained side-by-side for almost the entire last lap without making contact as Biffle nosed ahead at the checkered flag by a mere 0.017s.

It was a 1-2-3-4 finish for the organization, while Tony Stewart quietly finished 15th to clinch the championship.

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