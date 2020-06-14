Homestead opens grandstands to select fans for NASCAR Cup race

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in progress . . .
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Homestead / Breaking news

Homestead opens grandstands to select fans for NASCAR Cup race

Homestead opens grandstands to select fans for NASCAR Cup race
By:
Jun 14, 2020, 7:41 PM

Homestead-Miami Speedway has become the first racetrack to open its doors to fans since the global coronavirus pandemic was declared in March.

Fans are sitting in the grandstands at the South Florida oval ahead of today’s Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. 

A total of 1,000 fans are expected in the grandstand, with invited military members and first responders and one guest apiece. They are spread out over about a swath of eight sections of the grandstand opposite the pits.

However, they might have to wait a little longer to see the action, as rain showers are passing over the track as the start time approaches.

Read Also:

VIP guests are also present, including two-time Formula 1 World Champion and Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi and son Emmo, as well as NFL star Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints.

Kamara is wearing a Bubba Wallace T-shirt and hat and is also watching from the suite above the finish line. He said he has a connection to Wallace that goes back a few years, since Wallace was often at Tennessee. 

“I kind of have a connection to him outside of what's going on in the world right now,” said Kamara. “I kind of know Bubba and I knew what he was doing and I knew he was racing and things like that, so it’s a coincidence that all this came and brought it back full circle.” 

 
Spectators in the grandstand

Spectators in the grandstand

Photo by: Charles Bradley

What time and channel is the Homestead NASCAR race today?

Previous article

What time and channel is the Homestead NASCAR race today?
