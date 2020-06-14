NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Homestead / Breaking news

Homestead race delayed, plagued by lightning strikes

shares
comments
Homestead race delayed, plagued by lightning strikes
By:
Jun 14, 2020, 11:44 PM

Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race has been red flagged for a second time due to lightning strikes near the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The race is the first to take place in front of fans since the coronavirus pandemic halted the sport in mid-March. It was due to take place in March and rescheduled into South Florida’s rainy season by necessity.

The race started late due to a rain shower that soaked Turn 4 and the pit entry, and then only four racing laps were completed before the first red flag for lightning within a 10-mile radius of the track.

Read Also:

Repeated lightning strikes caused a 2hr 8min delay before the race resumed, with Joey Logano leading from the front row. But, following a yellow flag for Ryan Newman cutting a tire, Chase Elliott passed Logano for the lead just before the second red flag on Lap 33.

The track has remained dry since the initial start, and was bathed in sunlight after the latest stoppage.

The current running order as of Lap 33 is Elliott leading Tyler Reddick, Logano, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin.

The race restarted again, under the lights, at 8:11pm EST.

