Homestead will again host NASCAR championship weekend in 2027

Homestead-Miami Speedway will again host all three national title-deciders in 2027, the track confirmed on Tuesday.

The 2027 NASCAR championship weekend is set to take place from Nov. 12-14 next year. The facility has also been undergoing a $20 million renovation, featuring a new primary entry gate experience, a remodeled Ally Champions Club, an expanded fan zone and more.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will hold their finale on Friday night, November 12, followed by the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series title-decider on Saturday, November 13, and finally he Cup Series on Sunday, November 14.

"The South Florida community is thrilled to once again be the home for NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2026 and 2027, as next year will be the Speedway's 20th time doing so,” said Guillermo Santa Cruz, Homestead-Miami Speedway President. "The excitement, drama, and energy surrounding the championship brings tremendous visibility, economic impact, and engagement to our community, while showcasing what Homestead-Miami Speedway can offer as a premier destination for major events.”

Homestead reclaimed its place as the title-decider in 2026 after bouncing around the schedule for the previous five years. NASCAR had said that they plan to rotate the finale, but that won't happen for at least another year.

Homestead served as the finale every year from 2002 through 2019, and is returning to its place as Race #36 on the calendar this November.

From 2020 through 2025, Phoenix Raceway hosted the championship finale, but has now been moved back one week to the penultimate race.

Even in the Next Gen era where criticisms are aplenty regarding the aero package, Homestead has been a bright spot, consistently putting on thrilling races at the 1.5-mile intermediate oval.

Kyle Larson won the 2025 Homestead race while Denny Hamlin has the most wins of all active drivers at three. The most recent Cup driver to be crowned champion at Homestead was the late Kyle Busch, who earned his second and final title there in 2019.