Analysis

NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

How Kyle Larson can lose the NASCAR Cup championship at Homestead

Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin need near-perfect finales — and significant trouble for Larson — to overcome deficits of 67 and 70 points

Nick DeGroot

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 5, 2026, 6:13 PM

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Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

A third NASCAR Cup Series championship is directly ahead of Kyle Larson, and he just needs to stay out of trouble at Homestead-Miami Speedway. However, he can still lose it if he's not careful.

Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin face a very narrow path to the title, but there is still a path there.

Larson leads Bell by 67 points and Hamlin by 70, but a driver can score a maximum of 76 points at Homestead, while every starter is awarded one point. Because Larson holds the tiebreaker over both drivers, nine points guarantees him the championship.

For context, keep in mind that Hamlin has never scored more than 43 points over Larson in any race this year (Indianapolis), while Bells' largest gain was 46 point swing at Phoenix. 

Here’s what each contender needs at Homestead:

How Kyle Larson can secure the title

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

What Christopher Bell must do if Larson falters

What Denny Hamlin must do if Larson falters

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

How to earn points

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