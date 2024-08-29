Rockingham Speedway is back (again) in the latest effort to return NASCAR racing to the historic venue. During the only off-weekend for the Cup Series in 2025 (Easter), the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series will head to ‘The Rock’ in a stunning revival of the North Carolina track. The Trucks will run on Friday, April 18, and the Xfinity cars will serve as the main event on Saturday, April 19.

“Rockingham Speedway has a storied history in NASCAR, so we look forward to the return of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series to the famed racetrack,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice President, Chief Venue and Racing Innovation Officer. “The holiday race weekend at The Rock will offer the opportunity to showcase the future stars of the sport at a venue with a rich history.”

It will be the first Truck Series race at Rockingham since 2013 and the first Xfinity race there since 2004. Rockingham also hosted Cup races from 1965 through the 2004 season. There was a brief effort to revive it in the early 2010s with the Truck Series, but it only lasted two years. The first revival failed as the money quickly dried up, and the track has been auctioned off multiple times in the last two decades.

The American Rescue Plan

So, how is this successfully happening in 2025? It's not dissimilar to the events surrounding North Wilkesboro Speedway's unlikely resurrection. After falling into disrepair, North Wilkesboro was miraculously restored and now hosts the All-Star Race every year. The funds for the project came from The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which planned to help the country recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper allocated millions of dollars to three race tracks in the state – including $9 million directed towards Rockingham for infrastructure purposes. Less than one year later, the 1.017-mile track underwent a complete repave, updated garages, a new media center, and several other improvements.

The final NASCAR Cup race at Rockingham in 2004, where Matt Kenseth beat Kasey Kahne in a photo finish. Photo by: Motorsport Images

“Rockingham Speedway is proud to welcome NASCAR and especially race fans from all over the state back to Richmond County,” said Rockingham Speedway owner Dan Lovenheim. “Our team has put a tremendous amount of work and resources into modernizing the property and providing the area with a destination to be proud of. This moment validates our plans. We’ve refreshed the entire facility and are eager to show race fans what we’ve done.

"We’re looking forward to partnering with Track Enterprises and NASCAR to host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series over Easter Weekend. We’re also thankful to Governor Cooper and the North Carolina Legislature for sharing and investing in our vision. We can’t wait to see the green flag wave again on NASCAR racing at The Rock.”