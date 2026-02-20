Skip to main content

Preview
NASCAR Cup

How to watch 2026 NASCAR Atlanta: Weekend schedule, weather, start time, TV

The 2026 NASCAR Cup season is officially underway, and Round 2 takes place at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) on February 22nd

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Tyler Reddick leads the championship standings after winning the 68th running of the Daytona 500 for 23XI Racing, avoiding two last-lap crashes and surging from third to first in the final seconds of the race.

NASCAR now heads to EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) for a triple-header weekend. Christopher Bell is the defending winner of this event, while Chase Elliott is the most recent winner at Atlanta.

This week in the news, Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit against its former Director of Competition, Chris Gabehart, accusing him of a scheme to steal the team's sensitive information and provide it to Spire Motorsports.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action in Atlanta, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, weather reports and even the full entry list.

What is the NASCAR at Atlanta weekend schedule?

Friday, February 20

3pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

5pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying -- CW App

Saturday, February 21

11am EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (135 laps) -- FOX SPORTS 1

4:30pm EST --NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race (163 laps) -- CW App

Sunday, February 22

2pm -- NASCAR RaceDay pre-race show -- FOX

3:19 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race green flag at Atlanta (260 laps) -- FOX

Riley Herbst, 23XI Racing Toyota, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, John Hunter Nemechek, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota

Riley Herbst, 23XI Racing Toyota, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, John Hunter Nemechek, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta?

  • Date: Sunday, February 22
  • TV start time: 2pm EST
  • Green flag: 3:19pm EST 
  • Laps/Miles: 260 laps / 400 miles
  • Stages: 80 / 80 / 100
  • Tires: 9 sets
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Weather forecast

While Sunday looks clear with a high of 55 degrees (Fahrenheit), rain is likely to impact the schedule in some way on Friday, and early on Saturday before moving out of the region. According to AccuWeather, there is an over 80% chance of rain on Friday and early Saturday, while dropping off throughout Saturday afternoon to almost zero for Sunday. 

Who is racing at EchoPark Speedway?

There are 38 teams entered for this weekend's Cup race with two open entires. After an early exit from the Daytona 500, BJ McLeod is back with the No. 78 team, while JJ Yeley is in the No. 44 for NY Racing Team as well. As for the lower two divisions, there are several Cup drivers in the NCTS including Kyle BuschRicky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar, while Ross Chastain is the only full-time Cup driver competing in the NOAPS race.

Full entry lists for all three national divisions can be found at the below link:

Read Also:

 

