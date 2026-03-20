How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
The sixth round of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season takes the series to Darlington Raceway as part of a triple-header weekend
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
Tyler Reddick continues to the championship standings by 61 points over 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace. Denny Hamlin is the latest driver to visit Victory Lane, winning at Las Vegas.
NASCAR now heads to Darlington where Hamlin is the defending race winner. All three national divisions will be competing this weekend with Trucks on Friday, the O'Reilly Series on Saturday, and Cup on Sunday.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action in Vegas, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, weather reports and even the full entry list.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at Darlington weekend schedule?
Friday, March 20
3:30pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice & qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (147 laps) -- FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, March 21
12pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice & qualifying -- CW APP
2:30pm -- NASCAR Cup Series practice & qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO
5:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race (147 laps) -- THE CW
Sunday, March 12
1:30pm EST -- NASCAR RaceDay pre-race show -- FOX SPORTS 1
3:12 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race green flag at Darlington -- FOX SPORTS 1
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington?
- Date: Sunday, March 22
- TV start time: 1:30pm EST
- Green flag: 3:12 pm EST
- Laps/Miles: 293 laps / 400 miles
- Stages: 90 / 95 / 108
- TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is competing in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington?
There are 37 chartered entries and one open entry at Darlington, featuring the #66 with Timmy Hill. Justin Allgaier continues to fill in for Alex Bowman, who is suffering from vertigo and will remained sidelined for at least the next three races.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Justin Allgaier
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Garage 66
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
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