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NASCAR Cup Atlanta II

How to watch NASCAR at Atlanta and Lime Rock: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

While the NASCAR Cup and O'Reilly Series take on EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) in Georgia, the Trucks and ARCA are heading to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
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Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing Ford, Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford, Ryan Preece, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Corey Lajoie, Rick Ware Racing Ford

Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing Ford, Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford, Ryan Preece, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Corey Lajoie, Rick Ware Racing Ford

Photo by: Krista Jasso / Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is racing at both Atlanta and Lime Rock this weekend, with the top two divisions taking on EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta for another wild drafting race. TNT Sports is broadcasting the Cup race as the third of five events in their summer stretch, with all races simultaneously streamed on HBO Max along with live on-board cameras.

Chase Briscoe earned his first win of the 2026 season last weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, but Atlanta is a race where almost anyone can reach Victory Lane. Tyler Reddick is the most recent winner there, while Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the summer Atlanta race.

Denny Hamlin extended his newly won championship lead, and is now 44 points ahead of Reddick.

Chicagoland was also Round 2 of the In-Season Challenge, with two true underdogs still in the fight and busted brackets left and right. You can find out who else was eliminated and what the Atlanta matchups will be HERE.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at both Atlanta and Lime Rock, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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 What is the NASCAR at Atlanta/Lime Rock weekend schedule?

Friday, July 10

1:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A

2:15pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A

4:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race at Lime Rock [68 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, July 11

9:00am EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

10:05am EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

11:00am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck race at Lime Rock [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

7:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race at Atlanta [163 laps] -- THE CW NETWORK

Sunday, July 12

6:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- TNT & HBO MAX

7:09pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta [260 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports Ford, Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports Ford, Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta?

  • Date: Sunday, July 12
  • TV start time: 6:00pm EST
  • Green flag: 7:19pm EST
  • Laps: 260 laps 
  • Stages: 60 / 100 / 100
  • Sets of tires: 9 sets 
  • TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras 
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Who is competing in the 'Quaker State 400 available at Walmart' at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

There are 38 entries with two open entries. The No. 66 with Chad Finchum will be in the field, as well as the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet of B.J. McLeod.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
66 Chad Finchum Garage 66 Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

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