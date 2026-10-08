How to watch NASCAR at Charlotte II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race returns to its home track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a triple-header weekend of racing.

This is the first fall Cup race on the Charlotte oval since 2017, after utilizing the infield road course from 2018-2025. Shane van Gisbergen won that race last year, but Daniel Suarez is the most recent Charlotte oval winner after his victory in this year's rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600.

Kyle Larson continues to lead the championship standings, 40 points clear of Denny Hamlin. Larson finished second as Chase Briscoe won last weekend at Kansas Speedway, and Hamlin struggled to 16th after an early spin.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Charlotte, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Charlotte fall weekend schedule?

Friday, October 9

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE

2:05pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series race [134 laps] -- FOX

8:00pm EST -- Kyle Busch Celebration of Life -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, October 10

10:30am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP/ESPN UNLIMITED

11:35pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP/ESPN UNLIMITED

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice - TRUTV / HBO MAX

2:05pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

4:000pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [200 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, October 11

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Charlotte race [267 laps] -- USA

General view Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Weather threat from Hurricane Isaias

The first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season arrived later than it ever has on record, and it is expected to make landfall in Alabama on Friday evening. Charlotte will deal with rain later in the afternoon on Saturday and deep into Sunday morning. A full breakdown of the weather outlook can be found below:

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte?

Date: Sunday, October 11

Sunday, October 11 Green flag: 3:19pm EST

3:19pm EST Laps: 267 laps

267 laps Stages: 80 / 85 / 102

80 / 85 / 102 Sets of tires: 9 sets

9 sets TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: USA

USA Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Complete entry list for Charlotte NASCAR Cup race

There are 39 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, with three open teams: NY Racing Team is back with the No. 44, driven by BJ McLeod. They will be joined by the No. 66 'Garage 66' Ford of Gray Gaulding, and the No. 67 '23XI Racing' Toyota of Corey Heim.

Open entries italicized