How to watch NASCAR at Charlotte II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV
NASCAR is racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval this weekend, but inclement weather from an approaching hurricane may impact on-track activity
NASCAR Cup field at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race returns to its home track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a triple-header weekend of racing.
This is the first fall Cup race on the Charlotte oval since 2017, after utilizing the infield road course from 2018-2025. Shane van Gisbergen won that race last year, but Daniel Suarez is the most recent Charlotte oval winner after his victory in this year's rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600.
Kyle Larson continues to lead the championship standings, 40 points clear of Denny Hamlin. Larson finished second as Chase Briscoe won last weekend at Kansas Speedway, and Hamlin struggled to 16th after an early spin.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Charlotte, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at Charlotte fall weekend schedule?
Friday, October 9
1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE
2:05pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE
5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series race [134 laps] -- FOX
8:00pm EST -- Kyle Busch Celebration of Life -- FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, October 10
10:30am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP/ESPN UNLIMITED
11:35pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP/ESPN UNLIMITED
1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice - TRUTV / HBO MAX
2:05pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
4:000pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [200 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED
Sunday, October 11
2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA
3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Charlotte race [267 laps] -- USA
General view
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
Weather threat from Hurricane Isaias
The first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season arrived later than it ever has on record, and it is expected to make landfall in Alabama on Friday evening. Charlotte will deal with rain later in the afternoon on Saturday and deep into Sunday morning. A full breakdown of the weather outlook can be found below:
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte?
- Date: Sunday, October 11
- Green flag: 3:19pm EST
- Laps: 267 laps
- Stages: 80 / 85 / 102
- Sets of tires: 9 sets
- TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: USA
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Complete entry list for Charlotte NASCAR Cup race
There are 39 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, with three open teams: NY Racing Team is back with the No. 44, driven by BJ McLeod. They will be joined by the No. 66 'Garage 66' Ford of Gray Gaulding, and the No. 67 '23XI Racing' Toyota of Corey Heim.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|44
|BJ McLeod
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|66
|Gray Gaulding
|Garage 66
|Ford
|67
|Corey Heim
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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