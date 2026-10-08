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NASCAR Cup Charlotte II

How to watch NASCAR at Charlotte II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV

NASCAR is racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval this weekend, but inclement weather from an approaching hurricane may impact on-track activity

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
GettyImages-2278493622

NASCAR Cup field at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race returns to its home track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a triple-header weekend of racing.

This is the first fall Cup race on the Charlotte oval since 2017, after utilizing the infield road course from 2018-2025. Shane van Gisbergen won that race last year, but Daniel Suarez is the most recent Charlotte oval winner after his victory in this year's rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600.

Kyle Larson continues to lead the championship standings, 40 points clear of Denny Hamlin. Larson finished second as Chase Briscoe won last weekend at Kansas Speedway, and Hamlin struggled to 16th after an early spin.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Charlotte, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

Recent Headlines

Read Also:

 What is the NASCAR at Charlotte fall weekend schedule?

Friday, October 9

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE

2:05pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series race [134 laps] -- FOX

8:00pm EST -- Kyle Busch Celebration of Life -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, October 10

10:30am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP/ESPN UNLIMITED

11:35pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP/ESPN UNLIMITED

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice - TRUTV / HBO MAX

2:05pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

4:000pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [200 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, October 11

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Charlotte race [267 laps] -- USA

General view

General view

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Weather threat from Hurricane Isaias

The first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season arrived later than it ever has on record, and it is expected to make landfall in Alabama on Friday evening. Charlotte will deal with rain later in the afternoon on Saturday and deep into Sunday morning. A full breakdown of the weather outlook can be found below:

Read Also:

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte?

  • Date: Sunday, October 11
  • Green flag: 3:19pm EST
  • Laps: 267 laps
  • Stages: 80 / 85 / 102
  • Sets of tires: 9 sets 
  • TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: USA
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Complete entry list for Charlotte NASCAR Cup race

There are 39 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, with three open teams: NY Racing Team is back with the No. 44, driven by BJ McLeod. They will be joined by the No. 66 'Garage 66' Ford of Gray Gaulding, and the No. 67 '23XI Racing' Toyota of Corey Heim.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
44 BJ McLeod NY Racing Team Chevrolet
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
66 Gray Gaulding Garage 66 Ford
67 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized 

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