How to watch NASCAR at Chicagoland: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
NASCAR on TNT continues with the Cup Series' highly anticipated return to Chicagoland Speedway for the Fourth of July weekend
The field racing through Turns 1 and 2
Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is racing at Chcagoland Speedway for the first time in seven years, as it replaces the Chicago Street Course on the 2026 schedule. TNT Sports is broadcasting the event, with all races simultaneously streamed on HBO Max along with live on-board cameras.
Shane van Gisbergen just won the final road course race on the schedule at Sonoma Raceway, further complicating the battle around the cut-line to make the Chase. At the very top of the standings, the points lead changed hands for the first time this year, with Denny Hamlin moving a single point ahead of Tyler Reddick.
Sonoma was also Round 1 of the In-Season Challenge, with No. 1 seed Reddick eliminated. You can find out who else was eliminated and what the Chicagoland matchups will be HERE.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Chicagoland, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
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What is the NASCAR at Chicagoland weekend schedule?
Friday, July 3
2:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A
3:35pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A
4:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP
6:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- TRUTV & HBO MAX
8:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, July 4
1:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP
3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV & HBO MAX
5:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [200 laps] -- THE CW NETWORK
Sunday, July 5
5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- TNT & HBO MAX
6:00pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [267 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX
Nascar Cup Series decal
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland?
- Date: Sunday, July 5
- TV start time: 5:00pm EST
- Green flag: Just after 6pM EST
- Laps: 267 laps
- Stages: 80 / 85 / 102
- Sets of tires: 9 sets
- TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
The sun sets on Chicagoland
Photo by: Action Sports Photography
Who is competing in the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway?
There are 38 entries with no open entries. The No. 66 with Josh Bilicki was on the entry list, but they withdrew due to a lack of sponsorship. Therefore, the only open entries are the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota with San Diego winner Corey Heim, as well as J.J. Yeley in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|44
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|67
|Corey Heim
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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