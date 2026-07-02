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How to watch NASCAR at Chicagoland: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR on TNT continues with the Cup Series' highly anticipated return to Chicagoland Speedway for the Fourth of July weekend

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
The field racing through Turns 1 and 2

The field racing through Turns 1 and 2

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is racing at Chcagoland Speedway for the first time in seven years, as it replaces the Chicago Street Course on the 2026 schedule. TNT Sports is broadcasting the event, with all races simultaneously streamed on HBO Max along with live on-board cameras.

Shane van Gisbergen just won the final road course race on the schedule at Sonoma Raceway, further complicating the battle around the cut-line to make the Chase. At the very top of the standings, the points lead changed hands for the first time this year, with Denny Hamlin moving a single point ahead of Tyler Reddick.

Sonoma was also Round 1 of the In-Season Challenge, with No. 1 seed Reddick eliminated. You can find out who else was eliminated and what the Chicagoland matchups will be HERE.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Chicagoland, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Chicagoland weekend schedule?

Friday, July 3

2:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A

3:35pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A

4:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP

6:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- TRUTV & HBO MAX

8:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, July 4

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV & HBO MAX

5:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [200 laps] -- THE CW NETWORK

Sunday, July 5

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- TNT & HBO MAX

6:00pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [267 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX

Nascar Cup Series decal

Nascar Cup Series decal

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland?

  • Date: Sunday, July 5
  • TV start time: 5:00pm EST
  • Green flag: Just after 6pM EST
  • Laps: 267 laps 
  • Stages: 80 / 85 / 102
  • Sets of tires: 9 sets 
  • TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras 
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
The sun sets on Chicagoland

The sun sets on Chicagoland

Photo by: Action Sports Photography

Who is competing in the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway?

There are 38 entries with no open entries. The No. 66 with Josh Bilicki was on the entry list, but they withdrew due to a lack of sponsorship. Therefore, the only open entries are the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota with San Diego winner Corey Heim, as well as J.J. Yeley in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
67 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

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