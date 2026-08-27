How to watch NASCAR at Daytona: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race heads to Daytona to conclude the regular season for the Cup Series, and finally lock-in the 16-driver Chase for the championship grid.

Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of the summer Daytona race, claiming victory in a four-wide finish last year.

In the battle to make the Chase, Austin Cindric is +44pts above the cut-line, Shane van Gisbergen is +31pts about the cut-line, and Ryan Preece is the first driver out at -31pts below the cut-line.

Denny Hamlin has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the championship.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Daytona International Speedway, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Daytona weekend schedule?

Friday, August 28

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- ESPN UNLIMITED

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- truTV / HBO Max

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [100 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN Unlimited

Saturday, August 29

7:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- NBC

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series race [160 laps] -- NBC

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona?

Date: Saturday, August 29

Saturday, August 29 Green flag: 7:47pm EST

7:47pm EST Laps: 160 laps

160 laps Stages: 35 / 60 / 65

35 / 60 / 65 Sets of tires: 7 sets

7 sets TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: NBC

NBC Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Multi-car wreck Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Who is competing in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona?

There are 41 entries with five open entries. This will be just the third race of the season that will feature a DNQ, as one driver and team will be sent home after qualifying. The open entries are the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet of Joey Gase, the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet of Casey Mears, the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford of Gray Gaulding, No. 67 23XI Racing of Corey Heim, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet of Daniel Dye,

Open entries italicized