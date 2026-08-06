How to watch NASCAR at Iowa: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is racing at Iowa Speedway this weekend for Round 23 of the 26-race regular season. Both the Cup and O'Reilly Series will be racing at the short track, along with ARCA.

William Byron is the defending winner of the Iowa Cup race, but the Hendrick Motorsports driver is winless so far in the 2026 season. Corey Heim won the most recent Cup race at Indianapolis, but as a part-time driver, he won't be back in the field for Iowa.

Denny Hamlin leads the championship standings, 84 points clear of Tyler Reddick. In the battle to make the Chase, Austin Cindric is on the bubble in 16th, 38 points ahead of Ryan Preece.

The TNT leg of the broadcast schedule is over, with NBC/USA Sports taking over for the final 14 races of the 2026 Cup season.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Iowa, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Iowa weekend schedule?

Friday, August 7

3:30pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A

4:30pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A

7:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race at Iowa [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, August 8

11:30am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- ESPN UNLIMITED

12:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

2:05pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

3:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [250 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, August 9

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- USA NETWORK

3:40pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [350 laps] -- USA NETWORK

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa?

Date: Sunday, August 9

Sunday, August 9 TV start time: 3:00pm EST

3:00pm EST Green flag: 3:40pm EST

3:40pm EST Laps: 350 laps

350 laps Stages: 70 / 140 / 140

70 / 140 / 140 Sets of tires: 10 sets

10 sets TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: USA NETWORK

USA NETWORK Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Brad Keselowski, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Who is competing in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway?

There are 36 entries with no open teams, which has only happened in two previous races this year.

Open entries italicized