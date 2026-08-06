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NASCAR Cup Iowa

How to watch NASCAR at Iowa: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR is back after its final off-weekend of the 2026 season, with the Cup and O'Reilly Series heading to Iowa Speedway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is racing at Iowa Speedway this weekend for Round 23 of the 26-race regular season. Both the Cup and O'Reilly Series will be racing at the short track, along with ARCA.

William Byron is the defending winner of the Iowa Cup race, but the Hendrick Motorsports driver is winless so far in the 2026 season. Corey Heim won the most recent Cup race at Indianapolis, but as a part-time driver, he won't be back in the field for Iowa.

Denny Hamlin leads the championship standings, 84 points clear of Tyler Reddick. In the battle to make the Chase, Austin Cindric is on the bubble in 16th, 38 points ahead of Ryan Preece.

The TNT leg of the broadcast schedule is over, with NBC/USA Sports taking over for the final 14 races of the 2026 Cup season.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Iowa, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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 What is the NASCAR at Iowa weekend schedule?

Friday, August 7

3:30pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A

4:30pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A

7:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race at Iowa [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, August 8

11:30am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- ESPN UNLIMITED

12:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

2:05pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

3:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [250 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, August 9

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- USA NETWORK

3:40pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [350 laps] -- USA NETWORK

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa?

  • Date: Sunday, August 9
  • TV start time: 3:00pm EST
  • Green flag: 3:40pm EST
  • Laps: 350 laps 
  • Stages: 70 / 140 / 140
  • Sets of tires: 10 sets 
  • TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: USA NETWORK
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Brad Keselowski, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Brad Keselowski, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Who is competing in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway?

There are 36 entries with no open teams, which has only happened in two previous races this year.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

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