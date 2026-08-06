How to watch NASCAR at Iowa: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
NASCAR is back after its final off-weekend of the 2026 season, with the Cup and O'Reilly Series heading to Iowa Speedway
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is racing at Iowa Speedway this weekend for Round 23 of the 26-race regular season. Both the Cup and O'Reilly Series will be racing at the short track, along with ARCA.
William Byron is the defending winner of the Iowa Cup race, but the Hendrick Motorsports driver is winless so far in the 2026 season. Corey Heim won the most recent Cup race at Indianapolis, but as a part-time driver, he won't be back in the field for Iowa.
Denny Hamlin leads the championship standings, 84 points clear of Tyler Reddick. In the battle to make the Chase, Austin Cindric is on the bubble in 16th, 38 points ahead of Ryan Preece.
The TNT leg of the broadcast schedule is over, with NBC/USA Sports taking over for the final 14 races of the 2026 Cup season.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Iowa, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
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What is the NASCAR at Iowa weekend schedule?
Friday, August 7
3:30pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A
4:30pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A
7:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race at Iowa [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, August 8
11:30am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- ESPN UNLIMITED
12:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED
2:05pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
3:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
5:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [250 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED
Sunday, August 9
3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- USA NETWORK
3:40pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [350 laps] -- USA NETWORK
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa?
- Date: Sunday, August 9
- TV start time: 3:00pm EST
- Green flag: 3:40pm EST
- Laps: 350 laps
- Stages: 70 / 140 / 140
- Sets of tires: 10 sets
- TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: USA NETWORK
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Brad Keselowski, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
Who is competing in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway?
There are 36 entries with no open teams, which has only happened in two previous races this year.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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