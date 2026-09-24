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NASCAR Cup Kansas II

How to watch NASCAR at Kansas II this weekend: Full schedule, start time, TV

The fourth round of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Chase will also be the second Cup race of the year at Kansas Speedway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup Series will be joined by NASCAR Craftsman Trucks and the ARCA Menard's Series at Kansas this weekend. 

Chase Elliott won a dramatic Cup race at Kansas last fall, after Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace collided on the final lap.

Kyle Larson enters this race as the new championship leader, a single point ahead of Hamlin and 16 points clear of Bristol winner Joey Logano.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Kansas, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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Read Also:

 What is the NASCAR at Kansas fall weekend schedule?

Friday, September 25

3:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice & qualifying -- N/A

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

6:05pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

8:00pm EST -- ARCA Menard's Series 2026 finale [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, September 26

10:00am EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

11:10am EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck race [134 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, September 27

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Kansas race [267 laps] -- USA

Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports Ford, Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing Ford, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports Ford, Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing Ford, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Kanas?

  • Date: Sunday, September 27
  • Green flag: 3:10pm EST
  • Laps: 267 laps
  • Stages: 80 / 85 / 102
  • Sets of tires: 9 sets 
  • TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: USA
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Watch: Inside the Hocevar-Blaney incident that led to post-race fight

Who is competing in the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas?

There are 36 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, with no open entries.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized 

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