How to watch NASCAR at Kansas II this weekend: Full schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup Series will be joined by NASCAR Craftsman Trucks and the ARCA Menard's Series at Kansas this weekend.

Chase Elliott won a dramatic Cup race at Kansas last fall, after Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace collided on the final lap.

Kyle Larson enters this race as the new championship leader, a single point ahead of Hamlin and 16 points clear of Bristol winner Joey Logano.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Kansas, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Kansas fall weekend schedule?

Friday, September 25

3:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice & qualifying -- N/A

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

6:05pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

8:00pm EST -- ARCA Menard's Series 2026 finale [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, September 26

10:00am EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

11:10am EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck race [134 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, September 27

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Kansas race [267 laps] -- USA

Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports Ford, Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing Ford, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Kanas?

Date: Sunday, September 27

Sunday, September 27 Green flag: 3:10pm EST

3:10pm EST Laps: 267 laps

267 laps Stages: 80 / 85 / 102

80 / 85 / 102 Sets of tires: 9 sets

9 sets TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: USA

USA Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Watch: Inside the Hocevar-Blaney incident that led to post-race fight

Who is competing in the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas?

There are 36 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, with no open entries.

Open entries italicized