How to watch NASCAR at Kansas II this weekend: Full schedule, start time, TV
The fourth round of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Chase will also be the second Cup race of the year at Kansas Speedway
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup Series will be joined by NASCAR Craftsman Trucks and the ARCA Menard's Series at Kansas this weekend.
Chase Elliott won a dramatic Cup race at Kansas last fall, after Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace collided on the final lap.
Kyle Larson enters this race as the new championship leader, a single point ahead of Hamlin and 16 points clear of Bristol winner Joey Logano.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Kansas, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at Kansas fall weekend schedule?
Friday, September 25
3:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice & qualifying -- N/A
5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
6:05pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
8:00pm EST -- ARCA Menard's Series 2026 finale [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, September 26
10:00am EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
11:10am EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck race [134 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, September 27
2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA
3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Kansas race [267 laps] -- USA
Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports Ford, Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing Ford, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Kanas?
- Date: Sunday, September 27
- Green flag: 3:10pm EST
- Laps: 267 laps
- Stages: 80 / 85 / 102
- Sets of tires: 9 sets
- TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: USA
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Watch: Inside the Hocevar-Blaney incident that led to post-race fight
Who is competing in the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas?
There are 36 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, with no open entries.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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