Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Preview
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

How to watch NASCAR at Las Vegas II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV

Las Vegas Motor Speedway features the halfway point of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase for the championship

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup field will try their luck in Vegas this weekend, joined by the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. 

Denny Hamlin is the defending winner of the fall Cup race at Las Vegas, taking victory via a late-charge last year.

Hamlin enters this race 26 points back of championship leader Kyle Larson, who has two wins in the first four races of the 2026 Chase.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Las Vegas, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

Recent Headlines

Read Also:

 What is the NASCAR at Las Vegas fall weekend schedule?

Saturday, October 3

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP/ESPN UNLIMITED

3:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP/ESPN UNLIMITED

4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice - TRUTV / HBO MAX

5:40pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [201 laps] -- THE CW

Sunday, October 4

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA

5:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Las Vegas race [267 laps] -- USA

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Will Lester Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas?

  • Date: Sunday, October 4
  • Green flag: 5:40pm EST
  • Laps: 267 laps
  • Stages: 80 / 85 / 102
  • Sets of tires: 9 sets 
  • TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: USA
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Watch: A closer look at Brad Keselowski's departure from RFK Racing

Who is competing in the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas?

There are 36 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, with no open entries.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR shortens spoiler in new tweak to superspeedway package for Talladega

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

NASCAR shortens spoiler in new tweak to superspeedway package for Talladega

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
NASCAR shortens spoiler in new tweak to superspeedway package for Talladega

Kaulig Racing shoots down Brad Keselowski NASCAR rumors

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Kaulig Racing shoots down Brad Keselowski NASCAR rumors

9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Latest news

How to watch NASCAR at Las Vegas II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
How to watch NASCAR at Las Vegas II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV

NASCAR shortens spoiler in new tweak to superspeedway package for Talladega

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
NASCAR shortens spoiler in new tweak to superspeedway package for Talladega

Dudu Barrichello to end 'fun year' in IMSA with outside chance at GTD title

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans
Dudu Barrichello to end 'fun year' in IMSA with outside chance at GTD title

WRC title showdown: What Evans, Pajari and Solberg need in Sardinia

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Italy
WRC title showdown: What Evans, Pajari and Solberg need in Sardinia