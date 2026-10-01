How to watch NASCAR at Las Vegas II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV
Las Vegas Motor Speedway features the halfway point of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase for the championship
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup field will try their luck in Vegas this weekend, joined by the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.
Denny Hamlin is the defending winner of the fall Cup race at Las Vegas, taking victory via a late-charge last year.
Hamlin enters this race 26 points back of championship leader Kyle Larson, who has two wins in the first four races of the 2026 Chase.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Las Vegas, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at Las Vegas fall weekend schedule?
Saturday, October 3
2:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP/ESPN UNLIMITED
3:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP/ESPN UNLIMITED
4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice - TRUTV / HBO MAX
5:40pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [201 laps] -- THE CW
Sunday, October 4
5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA
5:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Las Vegas race [267 laps] -- USA
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Will Lester Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas?
- Date: Sunday, October 4
- Green flag: 5:40pm EST
- Laps: 267 laps
- Stages: 80 / 85 / 102
- Sets of tires: 9 sets
- TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: USA
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Watch: A closer look at Brad Keselowski's departure from RFK Racing
Who is competing in the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas?
There are 36 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, with no open entries.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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