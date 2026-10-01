How to watch NASCAR at Las Vegas II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup field will try their luck in Vegas this weekend, joined by the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Denny Hamlin is the defending winner of the fall Cup race at Las Vegas, taking victory via a late-charge last year.

Hamlin enters this race 26 points back of championship leader Kyle Larson, who has two wins in the first four races of the 2026 Chase.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Las Vegas, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Las Vegas fall weekend schedule?

Saturday, October 3

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP/ESPN UNLIMITED

3:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP/ESPN UNLIMITED

4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice - TRUTV / HBO MAX

5:40pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [201 laps] -- THE CW

Sunday, October 4

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA

5:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Las Vegas race [267 laps] -- USA

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Photo by: Will Lester Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas?

Date: Sunday, October 4

Sunday, October 4 Green flag: 5:40pm EST

5:40pm EST Laps: 267 laps

267 laps Stages: 80 / 85 / 102

80 / 85 / 102 Sets of tires: 9 sets

9 sets TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: USA

USA Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Watch: A closer look at Brad Keselowski's departure from RFK Racing

Who is competing in the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas?

There are 36 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, with no open entries.

Open entries italicized