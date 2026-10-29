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NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

How to watch NASCAR at Martinsville: Schedule, start time, entry list, TV

Martinsville Speedway hosts the penultimate round of the 2026 NASCAR season, where Kyle Larson could clinch the Cup Series title

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 10:00 PM

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William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race takes on the historic Martinsville short track for the penultimate round of the 2026 season across all three national divisions.

In the Cup Series, Kyle Larson is on the edge of clinching the 2026 title, now 73 points ahead of Denny Hamlin after an impressive victory at Talladega. In the NASCAR O'Reilly Series, Jesse Love leads Justin Allgaier by 19 points. In Trucks, Kaden Honeycutt is 43 points ahead of Layne Riggs.

Chase Elliott won the most recent Cup race at Martinsville, while his Hendrick teammate William Byron won this race one year ago in the fall.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Martinsville, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Martinsville Fall weekend schedule?

Friday, October 30

12:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE

1:35pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- THE CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

4:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- THE CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

6:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series race [200 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, October 31

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

2:05pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [250 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, Nocember 1

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- NBC

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series Talladega race [500 laps] -- NBC

Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville?

Date: Sunday, November 1

Sunday, November 1 Green flag: 2:09pm EST

2:09pm EST Laps: 500 laps

500 laps Stages: 130 / 130 / 240

130 / 130 / 240 Sets of tires: 10 sets

10 sets TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: NBC

NBC Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Complete entry list for Martinsville NASCAR Cup race

There are 40 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, with one open entry -- the no. 66 'Garage 66' Ford of Josh Bilicki.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 66 Josh Bilicki Garage 66 Ford 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro launches his car into the wall to speed around Turn 4 to pass Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

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