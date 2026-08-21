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NASCAR Cup New Hampshire

How to watch NASCAR at New Hampshire: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosts the penultimate round of the regular season for the NASCAR Cup Series

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race heads to New England this weekend for Round 25 of the 26-race regular season.

Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of the New Hampshire race for Team Penske, while his teammate Joey Logano just earned a victory one week ago at Richmond.

Denny Hamlin leads the championship standings, 115 points clear of Blaney. In the battle to make the Chase, Shane van Gisbergen is on the bubble, 50 points ahead of Ryan Preece.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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Friday, August 21

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- N/A

5:05pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- N/A

Saturday, August 22

10:30am EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- TruTV / HBO Max

11:35am EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- TruTV / HBO Max

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race [175 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Whelen Modified race [100 laps] -- FLORACING

Sunday, August 23

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- USA 

3:10pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [301 laps] -- USA

General view

General view

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond?

  • Date: Sunday, August 23
  • TV start time: 2:30pm EST
  • Green flag: 3:10pm EST
  • Laps: 301 laps 
  • Stages: 70 / 115 / 116
  • Sets of tires: 8 sets 
  • TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: USA
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota; Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota; Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Who is competing at New Hampshire?

There are 36 entries with no open entries. Of note, Legacy Motor Club has changed John Hunter Nemechek's entry from the No. 42 to the No. 40 for this weekend only

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
40 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

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