How to watch NASCAR at New Hampshire: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race heads to New England this weekend for Round 25 of the 26-race regular season.

Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of the New Hampshire race for Team Penske, while his teammate Joey Logano just earned a victory one week ago at Richmond.

Denny Hamlin leads the championship standings, 115 points clear of Blaney. In the battle to make the Chase, Shane van Gisbergen is on the bubble, 50 points ahead of Ryan Preece.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Loudon weekend schedule?

Friday, August 21

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- N/A

5:05pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- N/A

Saturday, August 22

10:30am EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- TruTV / HBO Max

11:35am EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- TruTV / HBO Max

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race [175 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Whelen Modified race [100 laps] -- FLORACING

Sunday, August 23

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- USA

3:10pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [301 laps] -- USA

General view Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond?

Date: Sunday, August 23

Sunday, August 23 TV start time: 2:30pm EST

2:30pm EST Green flag: 3:10pm EST

3:10pm EST Laps: 301 laps

301 laps Stages: 70 / 115 / 116

70 / 115 / 116 Sets of tires: 8 sets

8 sets TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: USA

USA Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota; Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Who is competing at New Hampshire?

There are 36 entries with no open entries. Of note, Legacy Motor Club has changed John Hunter Nemechek's entry from the No. 42 to the No. 40 for this weekend only

Open entries italicized