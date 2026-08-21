How to watch NASCAR at New Hampshire: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosts the penultimate round of the regular season for the NASCAR Cup Series
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race heads to New England this weekend for Round 25 of the 26-race regular season.
Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of the New Hampshire race for Team Penske, while his teammate Joey Logano just earned a victory one week ago at Richmond.
Denny Hamlin leads the championship standings, 115 points clear of Blaney. In the battle to make the Chase, Shane van Gisbergen is on the bubble, 50 points ahead of Ryan Preece.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at Loudon weekend schedule?
Friday, August 21
4:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- N/A
5:05pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- N/A
Saturday, August 22
10:30am EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- TruTV / HBO Max
11:35am EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- TruTV / HBO Max
1:30pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race [175 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Whelen Modified race [100 laps] -- FLORACING
Sunday, August 23
2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- USA
3:10pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [301 laps] -- USA
General view
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond?
- Date: Sunday, August 23
- TV start time: 2:30pm EST
- Green flag: 3:10pm EST
- Laps: 301 laps
- Stages: 70 / 115 / 116
- Sets of tires: 8 sets
- TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: USA
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota; Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
Who is competing at New Hampshire?
There are 36 entries with no open entries. Of note, Legacy Motor Club has changed John Hunter Nemechek's entry from the No. 42 to the No. 40 for this weekend only
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|40
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
How to watch NASCAR at New Hampshire: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
The one area Ai Ogura must improve upon in 2026 MotoGP title fight
Regressing Haas "10th best" in F1 after Aston Martin upgrades - Oliver Bearman
Kevin Estre “on extremely short leash” as IMSA warns of suspension
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments