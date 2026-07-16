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NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro

How to watch NASCAR at North Wilkesboro: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Fo the the first time in 30 years, there will be a points-paying NASCAR Cup race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Brad Keselowski, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Brad Keselowski, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is holding a points-paying Cup race North Wilkesboro for the first time in 30 years, and the track spent the last three years as the host for the All-Star Race.

Ryan Blaney just earned a dramatic win at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta), while Christopher Bell won the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro last year.

At Atlanta, Tyler Reddick closed back in to within 24pts of Denny Hamlin in the fight for the championship lead. Erik Jones remains on the Chase bubble in 16th, eight points clear of Joey Logano.

North Wilkesboro is also the semi-finals for the In-Season Challenge, with four drivers still in the hunt for the $1 million prize. Underdog Todd Gilliland will face Chase Elliott, while Bell and Blaney will face off against one another. The final two drivers will go head-to-head for the prize money in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Drivers will have softer bumpers this weekend as well as teams were instructed to remove the bumper form. This will be the first Cup race featuring the change.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Nashville, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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 What is the NASCAR at Nashville weekend schedule?

Friday, July 17

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

3:05pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

6:00pm EST -- CARS Tour Late Model races -- FLO RACING

Saturday, July 18

12:48pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Truck race [250 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

6:10pm  EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

Sunday, July 19

6:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- TNT / HBO MAX

7:14pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [450 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX

General view

General view

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville?

  • Date: Sunday, July 19
  • TV start time: 6:00pm EST
  • Green flag: 7:14pm EST
  • Laps: 450 laps 
  • Stages: 80 / 185 / 185
  • Sets of tires: 9 sets 
  • TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras 
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Atmosphere of All-Star Race

Atmosphere of All-Star Race

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Who is competing in the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro?

There are 37 entries, including one open team via the No. 66 with of Chad Finchum.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
66 Chad Finchum Garage 66 Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

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