How to watch NASCAR at North Wilkesboro: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is holding a points-paying Cup race North Wilkesboro for the first time in 30 years, and the track spent the last three years as the host for the All-Star Race.

Ryan Blaney just earned a dramatic win at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta), while Christopher Bell won the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro last year.

At Atlanta, Tyler Reddick closed back in to within 24pts of Denny Hamlin in the fight for the championship lead. Erik Jones remains on the Chase bubble in 16th, eight points clear of Joey Logano.

North Wilkesboro is also the semi-finals for the In-Season Challenge, with four drivers still in the hunt for the $1 million prize. Underdog Todd Gilliland will face Chase Elliott, while Bell and Blaney will face off against one another. The final two drivers will go head-to-head for the prize money in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Drivers will have softer bumpers this weekend as well as teams were instructed to remove the bumper form. This will be the first Cup race featuring the change.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Nashville, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Nashville weekend schedule?

Friday, July 17

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

3:05pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

6:00pm EST -- CARS Tour Late Model races -- FLO RACING

Saturday, July 18

12:48pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Truck race [250 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

6:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

Sunday, July 19

6:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- TNT / HBO MAX

7:14pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [450 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX

General view Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville?

Date: Sunday, July 19

Sunday, July 19 TV start time: 6:00pm EST

6:00pm EST Green flag: 7:14pm EST

7:14pm EST Laps: 450 laps

450 laps Stages: 80 / 185 / 185

80 / 185 / 185 Sets of tires: 9 sets

9 sets TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras

HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Atmosphere of All-Star Race Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Who is competing in the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro?

There are 37 entries, including one open team via the No. 66 with of Chad Finchum.

Open entries italicized