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NASCAR Cup Phoenix II

How to watch NASCAR at Phoenix II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV

NASCAR returns to Phoenix Raceway this weekend, but for the first time since 2019 it's not serving as the season finale

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Oct 15, 2026, 10:48 PM

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Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race heads back out west to Phoenix Raceway with a triple-header weekend of racing, featuring Cup, O'Reilly, and Trucks.

Phoenix hosted the season finale between 2020-2025, but there are still three races to go after this race weekend. Ryan Blaney has won the last two Phoenix Cup races and Team Penske is sexepcted to be strong once again.

Kyle Larson continues to lead the championship standings, now 49 points clear of Denny Hamlin and 51 points ahead of Christopher Bell. After winning back-to-back races, Chase Briscoe is now fourth, 65 points behind.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Phoenix, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Phoenix fall weekend schedule?

Friday, October 16

3:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE

4:35pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series race [147 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, October 17

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- THE CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

3:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- THE CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice - TRUTV / HBO MAX

5:35pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [200 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, October 18

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix race [312 laps] -- USA

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix?

Date: Sunday, October 18

Sunday, October 18 Green flag: 3:05pm EST

3:05pm EST Laps: 312 laps

312 laps Stages: 60 / 125 / 127

60 / 125 / 127 Sets of tires: 9 sets

9 sets TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: USA

USA Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Complete entry list for Phoenix NASCAR Cup race

There are 37 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, with the only open entry being the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota of Corey Heim.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 67 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

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