How to watch NASCAR at Pocono: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
NASCAR takes on the 'Tricky Triangle' this weekend, and we have all the information you need in order to watch
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Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is taking on Pocono for the 16th round of the 2026 Cup season. Along with the top division, the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series will also be racing this weekend.
Denny Hamlin earned his 63rd career win last weekend at Michigan, matching Kyle Busch on the all-time wins list. Hamlin paid tribute to the fallen NASCAR legend with a special flag after the race.
Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, who is still looking for his first win of the 2026 season, is the defending winner at Pocono Raceway.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Pocono, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
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What is the NASCAR at Pocono weekend schedule?
Friday, June 12
12:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A
1:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A
3:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race [60 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, June 13
10:30am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series practice -- CW APP
11:35am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series qualifying -- CW APP
1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- PRIME VIDEO
2:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO
4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series race [100 laps] -- THE CW
Sunday, June 14
2:00pm EST -- NASCAR pre-race show -- PRIME VIDEO
3:00 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race at Pocono [160 laps] -- PRIME VIDEO
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono?
- Date: Sunday, June 13
- TV start time: 2:00pm EST
- Green flag: 3:21 pm EST
- Laps: 160 laps
- Stages: 30 / 65 / 65
- Sets of tires: 7 sets
- TV channel: PRIME VIDEO | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
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Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
Who is competing in the Great American Getaway 400?
There are 38 entries with two open entries -- Daniel Dye in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, and Casey Mears in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet.
Despite suffering a fractured wrist in a crash at Michigan, Bell will be racing this weekend. Richard Childress recently confirmed that Austin Hill will be in the renumbered No. 33 entry for the remainder of the season after the tragic passing of Kyle Busch.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|62
|Casey Mears
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78
|Daniel Dye
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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