How to watch NASCAR at Pocono: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is taking on Pocono for the 16th round of the 2026 Cup season. Along with the top division, the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series will also be racing this weekend.

Denny Hamlin earned his 63rd career win last weekend at Michigan, matching Kyle Busch on the all-time wins list. Hamlin paid tribute to the fallen NASCAR legend with a special flag after the race.

Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, who is still looking for his first win of the 2026 season, is the defending winner at Pocono Raceway.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Pocono, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Pocono weekend schedule?

Friday, June 12

12:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A

1:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A

3:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race [60 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 13

10:30am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series practice -- CW APP

11:35am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series qualifying -- CW APP

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- PRIME VIDEO

2:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series race [100 laps] -- THE CW

Sunday, June 14

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR pre-race show -- PRIME VIDEO

3:00 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race at Pocono [160 laps] -- PRIME VIDEO

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono?

Date: Sunday, June 13

Sunday, June 13 TV start time: 2:00pm EST

2:00pm EST Green flag: 3:21 pm EST

3:21 pm EST Laps: 160 laps

160 laps Stages: 30 / 65 / 65

30 / 65 / 65 Sets of tires: 7 sets

7 sets TV channel: PRIME VIDEO | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

PRIME VIDEO | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX

In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

General view Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Who is competing in the Great American Getaway 400?

There are 38 entries with two open entries -- Daniel Dye in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, and Casey Mears in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet.

Despite suffering a fractured wrist in a crash at Michigan, Bell will be racing this weekend. Richard Childress recently confirmed that Austin Hill will be in the renumbered No. 33 entry for the remainder of the season after the tragic passing of Kyle Busch.

Open entries italicized