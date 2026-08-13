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NASCAR Cup Richmond

How to watch NASCAR at Richmond: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR will be racing Saturday night, under the lights, at Richmond Raceway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: Samuel Corum / Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is racing at Richmond Raceway this weekend for Round 24 of the 26-race regular season. Both the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series will be racing at the Virginia short track.

Austin Dillon has won the last two Cup races at Richmond, and is attempting to be the first driver since Bobby Allison in 1983 to win there in three consecutive races.

Ty Gibbs is the most recent winner, claiming victory last weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Denny Hamlin leads the championship standings, just over 100 points clear of Gibbs, who jumped up to second after his victory. In the battle to make the Chase, Austin Cindric is on the bubble in 16th, 29 points ahead of Ryan Preece.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Richmond, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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 What is the NASCAR at Richmond weekend schedule?

Friday, August 14

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

2:05pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

3:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

4:40pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck race [250 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, August 15

6:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- USA 

7:10pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [400 laps] -- USA

General view

General view

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond?

  • Date: Sunday, August 15
  • TV start time: 6:30pm EST
  • Green flag: 7:10pm EST
  • Laps: 400 laps 
  • Stages: 70 / 160 / 170
  • Sets of tires: 10 sets 
  • TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: USA NETWORK
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Who is competing in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway?

There are 37 entries with one open entry -- the No. 66 Ford of Josh Bilicki. 

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
66 Josh Bilicki Garage 66 Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

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