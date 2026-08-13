How to watch NASCAR at Richmond: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
NASCAR will be racing Saturday night, under the lights, at Richmond Raceway
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota
Photo by: Samuel Corum / Getty Images
NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is racing at Richmond Raceway this weekend for Round 24 of the 26-race regular season. Both the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series will be racing at the Virginia short track.
Austin Dillon has won the last two Cup races at Richmond, and is attempting to be the first driver since Bobby Allison in 1983 to win there in three consecutive races.
Ty Gibbs is the most recent winner, claiming victory last weekend at Iowa Speedway.
Denny Hamlin leads the championship standings, just over 100 points clear of Gibbs, who jumped up to second after his victory. In the battle to make the Chase, Austin Cindric is on the bubble in 16th, 29 points ahead of Ryan Preece.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Richmond, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at Richmond weekend schedule?
Friday, August 14
1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
2:05pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
3:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
4:40pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck race [250 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, August 15
6:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- USA
7:10pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [400 laps] -- USA
General view
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond?
- Date: Sunday, August 15
- TV start time: 6:30pm EST
- Green flag: 7:10pm EST
- Laps: 400 laps
- Stages: 70 / 160 / 170
- Sets of tires: 10 sets
- TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: USA NETWORK
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
Who is competing in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway?
There are 37 entries with one open entry -- the No. 66 Ford of Josh Bilicki.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|66
|Josh Bilicki
|Garage 66
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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