How to watch NASCAR at Richmond: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is racing at Richmond Raceway this weekend for Round 24 of the 26-race regular season. Both the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series will be racing at the Virginia short track.

Austin Dillon has won the last two Cup races at Richmond, and is attempting to be the first driver since Bobby Allison in 1983 to win there in three consecutive races.

Ty Gibbs is the most recent winner, claiming victory last weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Denny Hamlin leads the championship standings, just over 100 points clear of Gibbs, who jumped up to second after his victory. In the battle to make the Chase, Austin Cindric is on the bubble in 16th, 29 points ahead of Ryan Preece.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Richmond, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Richmond weekend schedule?

Friday, August 14

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

2:05pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

3:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

4:40pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck race [250 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, August 15

6:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- USA

7:10pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [400 laps] -- USA

General view Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond?

Date: Sunday, August 15

Sunday, August 15 TV start time: 6:30pm EST

6:30pm EST Green flag: 7:10pm EST

7:10pm EST Laps: 400 laps

400 laps Stages: 70 / 160 / 170

70 / 160 / 170 Sets of tires: 10 sets

10 sets TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: USA NETWORK

USA NETWORK Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Who is competing in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway?

There are 37 entries with one open entry -- the No. 66 Ford of Josh Bilicki.

Open entries italicized