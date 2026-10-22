NASCAR Cup Talladega II

How to watch NASCAR at Talladega II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV

It's a triple-header weekend of NASCAR racing at Talladega Superspeedway this October

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Oct 22, 2026, 9:02 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Ryan Preece, Shane van Gisbergen, and Austin Dillon crash across the finish line

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race returns to Talladega Superspeedway with just three races left in the 2026 season. All three national divisions will be racing this weekend at the iconic track.

Carson Hocevar is the most recent Cup winner at Talladega, while Chase Briscoe won this race last year.

Kyle Larson suffered a DNF at Phoenix, and there are now just 56 points covering the top seven drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Christopher Bell is Larson's closest challenger, just five points behind.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Talladega, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

Recent Headlines

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Talladega fall weekend schedule?

Friday, October 23

12:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series race [85 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, October 24

11:00am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- THE CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

3:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [94 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, October 25

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- NBC

2:25pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series Talladega race [188 laps] -- NBC

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega?

Date: Sunday, October 25

Sunday, October 25 Green flag: 2:25pm EST

2:25pm EST Laps: 188 laps

188 laps Stages: 98 / 45 / 45

98 / 45 / 45 Sets of tires: 7 sets

7 sets TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: NBC

NBC Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Complete entry list for Talladega NASCAR Cup race

There are 40 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, with four open entries. The No. 62 Beard Motorsports entry with Casey Mears, the No. 44 NY Racing Team entry with Joey Gase, the No. 66 Garage 66 entry with Gray Gaulding, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports entry with Daniel Dye It will be the fourth Cup Series race this year with a full field.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 44 Joey Gase NY Racing Team Chevrolet 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 62 Casey Mears Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 66 Gray Gaulding Garage 66 Ford 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 Daniel Dye Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Tim Clark wants NASCAR to be better storytellers to counter "brand perception problem"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





Peterson Racing addresses online abuse after parting ways with Austin Green



NASCAR O'Reilly



NASCAR O'Reilly



Talladega II



23 min



Peterson Racing addresses online abuse after parting ways with Austin Green





Tim Clark wants NASCAR to be better storytellers to counter "brand perception problem"



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup 4 h



Tim Clark wants NASCAR to be better storytellers to counter "brand perception problem"





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Latest news





How to watch NASCAR at Talladega II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



12 min



How to watch NASCAR at Talladega II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV





Peterson Racing addresses online abuse after parting ways with Austin Green



NASCAR O'Reilly



NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly



Talladega II



23 min



Peterson Racing addresses online abuse after parting ways with Austin Green





'Lines were crossed' – Franco Colapinto speaks out after online abuse targeting Alpine F1 staff



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



35 min



'Lines were crossed' – Franco Colapinto speaks out after online abuse targeting Alpine F1 staff





IndyCar set to drop Nashville Superspeedway and D.C. for 2027; Barcelona announcement looms



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 1 h



IndyCar set to drop Nashville Superspeedway and D.C. for 2027; Barcelona announcement looms

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe