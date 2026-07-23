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NASCAR Cup Indianapolis

How to watch NASCAR at Indianapolis: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

It's Brickyard 400 weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IRP, and all three national divisions (and ARCA) are racing

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Justin Casterline / Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race heads to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a crown jewel event in the Brickyard 400. The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series will join Cup at IMS, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA will be competing at nearby IRP.

Joey Logano earned his first win of the season last weekend, dominating at North Wilkesboro by leading 323 of 450 laps. Bubba Wallace, who is so far winless this year, is the defending winner of the Brickyard 400.

Denny Hamlin is hoping to become just the fifth driver to achieve NASCAR's Grand Slam with a win at IMS, and he enters the weekend as the championship leader.

Indianapolis is the final Cup race for the TNT Sports broadcast, and it plays host the the finals of the In-Season Challenge. Todd Gilliland and Ryan Blaney will face one another in the fight for the $1 million prize.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Indianapolis, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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 What is the NASCAR at Indianapolis weekend schedule?

Friday, July 24

12:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

4:05pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

5:30pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race at IRP [150 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

8:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck race at IRP [200 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, July 25

12:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race at IMS [100 laps] -- THE CW NETWORK

Sunday, July 26

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- TNT / HBO MAX

2:20pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [160 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis?

  • Date: Sunday, July 26
  • TV start time: 1:00pm EST
  • Green flag: 2:20pm EST
  • Laps: 160 laps 
  • Stages: 50 / 50 / 60
  • Sets of tires: 11 sets 
  • TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras 
  • Radio: IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
General view

General view

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Who is competing in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis?

There are 39 entries, including three open teams: The No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevy with Casey Mears, the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota with Corey Heim, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevy with Daniel Dye.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
62 Casey Meard Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
67 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
78 Daniel Dye Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

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