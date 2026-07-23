How to watch NASCAR at Indianapolis: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race heads to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a crown jewel event in the Brickyard 400. The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series will join Cup at IMS, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA will be competing at nearby IRP.

Joey Logano earned his first win of the season last weekend, dominating at North Wilkesboro by leading 323 of 450 laps. Bubba Wallace, who is so far winless this year, is the defending winner of the Brickyard 400.

Denny Hamlin is hoping to become just the fifth driver to achieve NASCAR's Grand Slam with a win at IMS, and he enters the weekend as the championship leader.

Indianapolis is the final Cup race for the TNT Sports broadcast, and it plays host the the finals of the In-Season Challenge. Todd Gilliland and Ryan Blaney will face one another in the fight for the $1 million prize.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Indianapolis, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

Recent Headlines

What is the NASCAR at Indianapolis weekend schedule?

Friday, July 24

12:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

4:05pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

5:30pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race at IRP [150 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

8:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck race at IRP [200 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, July 25

12:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race at IMS [100 laps] -- THE CW NETWORK

Sunday, July 26

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- TNT / HBO MAX

2:20pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [160 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis?

Date: Sunday, July 26

Sunday, July 26 TV start time: 1:00pm EST

1:00pm EST Green flag: 2:20pm EST

2:20pm EST Laps: 160 laps

160 laps Stages: 50 / 50 / 60

50 / 50 / 60 Sets of tires: 11 sets

11 sets TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras

HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras Radio: IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

General view Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Who is competing in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis?

There are 39 entries, including three open teams: The No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevy with Casey Mears, the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota with Corey Heim, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevy with Daniel Dye.

Open entries italicized