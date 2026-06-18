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NASCAR Cup San Diego

How to watch NASCAR in San Diego: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR takes on Naval Base Coronado for the very first time, constructing a new street circuit on the active military base

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
No. 12 Team Penske Ford of Ryan Blaney, displayed on the deck of the USS Midway

No. 12 Team Penske Ford of Ryan Blaney, displayed on the deck of the USS Midway

Photo by: San Diego Union Tribune via Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is racing at an active military base this weekend, and the newly built 3.4-mile street course at Naval Base Coronado is sure to be a challenge unlike anything the sport has ever faced before. 

Shane van Gisbergen enters as the clear favorite, winning six of the last seven road/street courses on the schedule.

Last weekend, Denny Hamlin won his third consecutive Cup race, and now sits alone in ninth on the all-time wins list with 64 career victories. This winning streak has brought him to within 20 points of championship leader Tyler Reddick.

Christopher Bell, who is racing with a fractured left wrist after a 63G crash at Michigan, will have Brent Crews on standby this weekend.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at San Diego, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

You can also CLICK HERE to find additional details within our official San Diego viewer's guide.

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What is the NASCAR at San Diego weekend schedule?

Friday, June 19

12:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- N/A

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- N/A

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

3:30pm EST- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice  -- PRIME VIDEO

7:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 20

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race -- THE CW NETWORK

Sunday, June 21

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- PRIME VIDEO

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series race -- PRIME VIDEO

Shane van Gisbergen looks on as a U.S. Navy service member drives the NASCAR San Diego course on simulator

Shane van Gisbergen looks on as a U.S. Navy service member drives the NASCAR San Diego course on simulator

Photo by: Orlando Ramirez Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego?

  • Date: Sunday, June 21
  • TV start time: 2:30pm EST
  • Green flag: 4:00pm EST
  • Laps: 75 laps 
  • Stages: 20 / 20 / 35
  • Sets of tires: 6 sets 
  • TV channel: PRIME VIDEO | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
San Diego track construction

San Diego track construction

Photo by: Orlando Ramirez Getty Images

Who is competing in the Anduril 250?

There are 39 entries with three open entries -- Trackhouse's Project 91 program is back with ex-F1 driver Kevin Magnussen making his NASCAR debut. 23XI Racing and Legacy Motor Club are bringing additional cars for Corey Heim in the No. 67 and Jimmie Johnson in the No. 84

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
67 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
91 Kevin Magnussen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

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