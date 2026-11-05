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NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

How to watch NASCAR season finale at Homestead: Schedule, start time, entry list, TV

Three NASCAR champions will be crowned this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Nov 5, 2026, 5:13 PM

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Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Homestead-Miami Speedway reclaims its spot as the NASCAR season finale for the first time since 2019, crowning the champion for the Cup, O'Reilly, and Craftsman Truck Series.

In Cup, Kyle Larson just needs to stay out of trouble to become champion, holding a 67-point lead over Christopher Bell and a 70-point lead over Denny Hamlin. However, Layne Riggs is just 20 points behind Kaden Honeycutt in the Truck battle, while the O'Reilly Series will feature a true dogdight with five drivers within 42 points of each other. Justin Allgaier leads the way, with Jesse Love 22 points behind.

NASCAR hasn't raced at Homestead in 1.5 years, but Larson won the most recent Cup race there.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Homestead, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list. You can also CLICK HERE for a complete viewer's guide ahead of Homestead.

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What is the NASCAR at Homestead weekend schedule?

Thursday, November 5

6:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series practice -- NASCAR Channel

Friday, November 6

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series practice -- ESPN UNLIMITED

5:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series finale -- FOX SPORTS 1 / FOX ONE

Saturday, November 7

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series qualifying -- ESPN UNLIMITED

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series finale -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, November 8

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup finale pre-race show -- NBC

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead -- NBC

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead?

Date: Sunday, November 8

Sunday, November 8 Green flag: 3:13pm EST

3:13pm EST Laps: 267 laps

267 laps Stages: 80 / 85 / 102

80 / 85 / 102 Sets of tires: 9 sets

9 sets TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: NBC

NBC Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Watch: Race Rewind: Byron reprises fall win at Martinsville

Complete entry list for Homestead NASCAR Cup race

There will be a full field of 40 entries for the NASCAR Cup Series finale. Among the open entries, J.J. Yeley will make his 400th career NASCAR Cup start in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, while Casey Mears finally hits career start 500 in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet. Chad Finchum is back in the No. 66 'Garage 66' Ford, and Corey Heim returns to drive the No. 67 23XI Racing entry.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 62 Casey Mears Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 66 Chad Finchum Garage 66 Ford 67 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

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