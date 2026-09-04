How to watch NASCAR Southern 500 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
Let the Chase begin with the 77th running of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup drivers must prepare for 500 miles of grueling racing at Darlington Raceway, which will host the 77th running of the Southern 500 and the opening round of the 2026 Chase for the championship.
Chase Briscoe is attempting to become the first driver in nearly three decades to win three consecutive Southern 500s, while Denny Hamlin enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the championship fight.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Darlington, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
You can also visit our Southern 500 viewer's guide for more information on this weekend's event.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at Darlington weekend schedule?
Saturday, September 5
1:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED
2:35pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED
4:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- truTV / HBO Max
5:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- truTV / HBO Max
7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [147 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED
Sunday, September 6
4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA
5:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series race [367 laps] -- USA
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet; Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington?
- Date: Sunday, September 5
- Green flag: 5:10pm EST
- Laps/Miles: 367 laps / 500 miles
- Stages: 115 / 115 / 137
- Sets of tires: 13 sets
- TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: USA
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Watch: Chase Briscoe fends off Tyler Reddick for Southern 500 victory
Who is competing in the Southern 500 at Darlington?
There are 38 entries for the 77th running of the Southern 500, including two open teams -- the No. 66 'Garage 66' Ford of Chad Finchum, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota of Corey Heim.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|66
|Chad Finchum
|Garage 66
|Ford
|67
|Corey Heim
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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