Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Preview
NASCAR Cup Darlington II

How to watch NASCAR Southern 500 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Let the Chase begin with the 77th running of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup drivers must prepare for 500 miles of grueling racing at Darlington Raceway, which will host the 77th running of the Southern 500 and the opening round of the 2026 Chase for the championship.

Chase Briscoe is attempting to become the first driver in nearly three decades to win three consecutive Southern 500s, while Denny Hamlin enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the championship fight.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Darlington, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

You can also visit our Southern 500 viewer's guide for more information on this weekend's event.

Recent Headlines

Read Also:

 What is the NASCAR at Darlington weekend schedule?

Saturday, September 5

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

2:35pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice --  truTV / HBO Max

5:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- truTV / HBO Max

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [147 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, September 6

4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA

5:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series race [367 laps] -- USA

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet; Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet; Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington?

  • Date: Sunday, September 5
  • Green flag: 5:10pm EST
  • Laps/Miles: 367 laps / 500 miles
  • Stages: 115 / 115 / 137
  • Sets of tires: 13 sets 
  • TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: USA
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Watch: Chase Briscoe fends off Tyler Reddick for Southern 500 victory

Who is competing in the Southern 500 at Darlington?

There are 38 entries for the 77th running of the Southern 500, including two open teams -- the No. 66 'Garage 66' Ford of Chad Finchum, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota of Corey Heim.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
66 Chad Finchum Garage 66 Ford
67 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Kurt Busch talks grief with CNN's Anderson Cooper and the loss of brother Kyle
Next article Spire hits back at Carson Hocevar's loudest critics

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Kurt Busch talks grief with CNN's Anderson Cooper and the loss of brother Kyle

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Kurt Busch talks grief with CNN's Anderson Cooper and the loss of brother Kyle

Riley Herbst joins Legacy Motor Club in No. 84 for 2027 NASCAR Cup season

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Riley Herbst joins Legacy Motor Club in No. 84 for 2027 NASCAR Cup season

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

Raul Fernandez concedes any remaining chance of MotoGP title has “vanished”

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Raul Fernandez concedes any remaining chance of MotoGP title has “vanished”

F1 Italian GP: George Russell outpaces Charles Leclerc in FP2

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: George Russell outpaces Charles Leclerc in FP2

What we learned from the Monaco GP Court of Appeal hearing

Formula 1
Italian GP
What we learned from the Monaco GP Court of Appeal hearing

Spire hits back at Carson Hocevar's loudest critics

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Spire hits back at Carson Hocevar's loudest critics