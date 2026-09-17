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NASCAR Cup Bristol II

How to watch the NASCAR Bristol Night Race: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

It's a packed weekend of racing from Bristol Motor Speedway, featuring all three national divisions of NASCAR

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup, O'Reilly, and Craftsman Truck Series drivers will compete at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for three consecutive nights of racing between Thursday and Saturday. They will also be joined by the ARCA Menard's Series.

Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the Bristol Night Race, while Ty Gibbs won the most recent Cup race at Bristol.

Denny Hamlin is the championship leader, just nine points clear of Kyle Larson and 18pts clear of Bell as the top level of NASCAR prepares for the third of ten Chase races.

Kyle Busch, who won 22 races on the Bristol concrete half-mile, will be honored with various tributes over the next few days as well.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Bristol, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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 What is the NASCAR at Bristol weekend schedule?

Thursday, September 17

1:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice & qualifying -- N/A

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

4:05pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

5:30pm EST -- ARCA Menard's Series race [200 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

8:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck race [250 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Friday, September 18

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

3:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

5:35pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [300 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Saturday, September 19

7:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race [500 laps] -- USA

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports Ford

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol?

  • Date: Saturday, September 19
  • Start time: 7:30pm EST
  • Laps: 500 laps
  • Stages: 125 / 125 / 250
  • Sets of tires: 11 sets 
  • TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: USA
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Watch: Kyle Busch breaks out the broom after 2017 Bristol sweep

Who is competing in the NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race?

There are 37 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Gateway, with open entry -- the No. 66 Ford with Josh Bilicki driving.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
66 Josh Bilicki Garage 66 Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized 

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