How to watch the NASCAR Bristol Night Race: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
It's a packed weekend of racing from Bristol Motor Speedway, featuring all three national divisions of NASCAR
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup, O'Reilly, and Craftsman Truck Series drivers will compete at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for three consecutive nights of racing between Thursday and Saturday. They will also be joined by the ARCA Menard's Series.
Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the Bristol Night Race, while Ty Gibbs won the most recent Cup race at Bristol.
Denny Hamlin is the championship leader, just nine points clear of Kyle Larson and 18pts clear of Bell as the top level of NASCAR prepares for the third of ten Chase races.
Kyle Busch, who won 22 races on the Bristol concrete half-mile, will be honored with various tributes over the next few days as well.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Bristol, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at Bristol weekend schedule?
Thursday, September 17
1:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice & qualifying -- N/A
3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
4:05pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
5:30pm EST -- ARCA Menard's Series race [200 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
8:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck race [250 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
Friday, September 18
2:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED
3:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED
4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
5:35pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [300 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED
Saturday, September 19
7:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA
7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race [500 laps] -- USA
Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports Ford
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol?
- Date: Saturday, September 19
- Start time: 7:30pm EST
- Laps: 500 laps
- Stages: 125 / 125 / 250
- Sets of tires: 11 sets
- TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: USA
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Watch: Kyle Busch breaks out the broom after 2017 Bristol sweep
Who is competing in the NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race?
There are 37 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Gateway, with open entry -- the No. 66 Ford with Josh Bilicki driving.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|66
|Josh Bilicki
|Garage 66
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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