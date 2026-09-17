How to watch the NASCAR Bristol Night Race: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup, O'Reilly, and Craftsman Truck Series drivers will compete at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for three consecutive nights of racing between Thursday and Saturday. They will also be joined by the ARCA Menard's Series.

Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the Bristol Night Race, while Ty Gibbs won the most recent Cup race at Bristol.

Denny Hamlin is the championship leader, just nine points clear of Kyle Larson and 18pts clear of Bell as the top level of NASCAR prepares for the third of ten Chase races.

Kyle Busch, who won 22 races on the Bristol concrete half-mile, will be honored with various tributes over the next few days as well.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Bristol, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Bristol weekend schedule?

Thursday, September 17

1:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice & qualifying -- N/A

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

4:05pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

5:30pm EST -- ARCA Menard's Series race [200 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

8:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck race [250 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Friday, September 18

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

3:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

5:35pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [300 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Saturday, September 19

7:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race [500 laps] -- USA

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports Ford Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol?

Date: Saturday, September 19

Saturday, September 19 Start time: 7:30pm EST

7:30pm EST Laps: 500 laps

500 laps Stages: 125 / 125 / 250

125 / 125 / 250 Sets of tires: 11 sets

11 sets TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: USA

USA Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Watch: Kyle Busch breaks out the broom after 2017 Bristol sweep

Who is competing in the NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race?

There are 37 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Gateway, with open entry -- the No. 66 Ford with Josh Bilicki driving.

Open entries italicized