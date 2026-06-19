'Inside the Race' praises NASCAR and Prime for Pocono start time adjustments

In a rare move, NASCAR moved the start time for last weekend's race at Pocono up a full two hours, which they were only able to do thanks to flexibility provided by Prime Video as a streaming service.

On this week's edition of Inside the Race, both Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty praised NASCAR and Prime for the proactive measure, which allowed for all 400 miles/160 laps of racing to take place without a single delay.

"Bravo to Prime," remarked Letarte, a former Daytona 500-winning crew chief. "I know I work for them, but bravo because I will tell you, about five minutes after we got off the post-race stage, there would have been no racing. The rain was there."

Petty agreed, saying: "There's a million fans you could probably call up on the phone right now that have sat in the grandstands for five or six hours to see the last half of a race, saying 'oh my gosh I wish they would have moved it up so we could see the whole race.' I applaud Amazon, NASCAR, everybody. We are very blessed to be with Amazon in this period of time, when they can make that adjustment. Some networks can't make that adjustment, some networks can't. I completely understand that, but to be with a partner like Amazon who can adjust for the fans and the competitors, everybody won in this."

Well it was certainly a good call,, the late change didn't reflect positively in TV ratings, with 1.66 million viewers (down eleven percent from 2025).

'Inside the Race' will be live from San Diego this Sunday, hosting a post-race show from Naval Base Coronado. Our Senior NASCAR Editor Matt Weaver will make an appearance on the show, which you can watch live on Motorsport.com following the conclusion of Prime's final broadcast of the 2026 season.