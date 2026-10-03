Is it time for NASCAR to look at the intermediate track rules package?

Three years ago, Tyler Reddick said the current-generation NASCAR Cup Series car was ‘slowly migrating back to 550 Package racing’ after a race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway so how about now approaching another race in Sin City?

“I mean, it hasn't been much but just over the years just seeing the cars keep getting faster and faster as more and more people just get every last bit out of them, more throttle time,” said Reddick on Saturday at Las Vegas. “With these warmer temperatures, we should have more off throttle time, which I would think would help.

“But yeah, some of it is just as more and more people learn, everyone gets closer together. And the other part of it is just the drivers too learning the cars and making less mistakes. So yeah, I don't even know how many years we've had this kind of package here, obviously at intermediates, but just over time everyone just continues to dial it in.”

This is a question worth asking because last week at Kansas Speedway featured more talk of track position than ever before on an intermediate track using this car. As Christopher Bell noted, this platform has undergone as drastic shift over five years, in his opinion.

“Yeah, it's changed a lot,” Bell said. “Just the evolution from 2022, the start of NextGen to where we are now. I was talking to someone earlier this week, the cars felt a little closer to O'Reilly cars back in 2022, and now they race more like Trucks.

“The amount of downforce that we've gained or the industry has gained, I'm sure everybody. I mean, we've got serious downforce that we're creating underneath these things.”

And that’s purely the result of teams better learning how to optimize their cars and not so much any changes NASCAR has made. Sure, NASCAR has added right-side roof rail air deflectors, called Shark Fins, but no one seems to believe that’s greatly had an impact.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

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In short, teams have had five years to make their cars drive better, and everyone has gotten closer together as a result too. As the competitive box gets smaller, and teams reach terminal velocity with this package, track position has become more prevalent.

Denny Hamlin echoed those sentiments too.

“I think the field has just gotten close, because there's not been any real big rules changes to, like, major aerodynamics,” Hamlin said. “There's been no horsepower changes on the big tracks.

“We're years and years into this, and if you give teams more than two or three shots at one racetrack, the clump of the lap time is just going to get tighter, and then it becomes the track position racing, like we've seen. Now, that doesn't mean someone can't overcome it. I mean, fast cars still can make their way through the field, but you've really got to build a gap on the field in order to do that.”

William Byron said he agreed with what Bell said, with a caveat.

“Yeah, I would agree, except for the fact that truck racing, the inside guy gets loose underneath somebody,” Byron said. “Whereas in Cup racing right now, the advantage really is to the inside guy because he has all the control over whether he can pack air on somebody's door, make them tight and go up the track.

“So to me it's like opposites where the guy on the outside is not as much of an advantage as truck racing.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet; Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford; Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford; Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota and others battle on track Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

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Joey Logano said the racing product hasn’t really changed a lot over the past five years but he’s also an advocate for change, just because change is good, and typically creates a short-term excitement boost.

“For one, it drums up a lot of stories for everybody in here,” said the three-time champion of the media. “It creates a lot of ‘what ifs’ and unknowns and I think that's just good hype for the sport.

“So yeah, I'm for change. What direction you go, I'm kind of for whatever. I do think probably every couple of years it's probably worth (making) a big change. Make it substantial where teams are guessing again.”

Logano said NextGen intermediate racing was so compelling in 2022 and 2023, especially, because the teams were ‘confused’ and said it was the best ‘mile and a half racing we have ever had.’

Now, he still thinks it’s good, but thinks ‘something massive’ would be worthwhile.

“I'm a fan of that,” Logano said. “At the same time, I will say our racing's pretty dang good. So be careful what you wish for, you might just get it. I do think we're in a pretty good spot where we are, but I'm also, hey, if they came to me next year and said, ‘Hey, we're going to make a huge change or something,’ cool, that sounds good too.”

What kind of change, Byron?

“I think we could add more power and keep the downforce maybe or add more power and add more downforce,” Byron said. “The reason I say that is I think -- in my opinion -- and I've talked to Kyle (Busch) about this too, is 2014 Cup racing when it had high power and high downforce was really aggressive, really on edge, fast speeds.

“And I just think if you want it to look like that ‘wow factor’ from the outside but still have aggressive restarts and aggressive short-to-long run, I think you add power and maybe add some downforce.”

At this point, Bell walked by this conversation and chimed in again.

“Add power,” Bell said with a laugh. “Add power!”

Byron said he likes that.

Ryan Blaney said ‘add horsepower’ too for what it’s worth.

“Add horsepower and get the underbody a little bit more simplistic,” Blaney said. “You got to have some flow underneath the car. There's only so much flow that goes over the car that gets back on the ground before the trailing car gets it.

“So that's kind of the balancing act that I think you have to do, but I'm not an engineer. That's just my dumb brain thinking.”

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