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NASCAR Cup Richmond

It might be time to get Bubba Wallace his own food and travel show

Bubba Wallace's video series 'Sunday Special with Tim Cheese' could easily make the jump from TikTok to television

Tyler Lauletta
Published:
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

The travel food show has seen many iterations, from the thoughtful work of Anthony Bourdain to the impressively large appetite of professional wrestler Braun Strowman, and everything in between.

Recently, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has been testing the food show waters with a series of TikTok posts entitled, "Sunday Special with Tim Cheese," highlighting his race-day meals as made by Tim Valles.

The logistics of bringing the traveling show that is a NASCAR team to a new city every week are mind-boggling, and in addition to all of the hard stuff — moving cars, planning a strategy, making sure that every piece of equipment is exactly where it should be — is the simple fact that all of these people need to eat.

Wallace's videos give us a little look into the world of NASCAR cooking. And it looks pretty dang good.

 

The videos usually present Valles working the grill and showing off the day's cooking as he brings it to life. After taking a bite, he likes to slam his hat down in victory, and then leave the eating to the team.

"You know Tim's routine," Wallace says in the first video of the series. "As soon as he puts the food down, he bolts out the door so he can't hear our opinions."

After a few bites, Wallace ends by rating the meal with a score from one to 10.

 

Wallace is already a busy enough guy, so maybe adding a full-fledged travel show to his plate isn't in the cards just yet. That said, with so many different stops on the NASCAR schedule with different foods and cultures to explore, it feels like there's plenty of opportunity to keep this thing going.

 

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