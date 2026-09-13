Jamie McMurray laments the turn Carson Hocevar's career has taken: 'I'm embarrassed for him'

Carson Hocevar found himself on the receiving end of plenty of criticism last week after he seemed to brush off his spin of Brad Keselowski when asked about the contact they made after the conclusion of the Southern 500.

The driver of the No. 77 was called out by his fellow drivers — including Keselowski himself and Chase leader Denny Hamlin — as well as by many members of the NASCAR media.

But analyst Jamie McMurray had a slightly different reaction to Hocevar's latest controversy—sympathy. Speaking as a guest on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, where Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft laid into Hocevar, McMurray instead laid out what a strange, and likely undesired Hocevar currently finds himself in.

"I’m a little reserved to be critical of him, because I feel like social media wise, people just… He has a lot of fans," McMurray said. "He has brought a lot of new fans into the sport. And that’s so great. But those people don’t really understand racing as well as everyone else at this table, or the garage in general."

McMurray explained that he believes that Hocevar has let the adoration of fans get in the way of his racing. While gaining fandom and being a great driver can often go hand in hand, with newer fans less familiar with the intricacies of NASCAR, it's easy for Hocevar to lean into what he can say to get clicks and sell shirts, rather than letting his driving do the talking.

He believes that Hocevar has probably strayed far away from where he imagined his career would take him.

"If you were to go back 12 or 15 years to when he was growing up racing, no one aspires to be what Carson is right now," McMurray said. "The ultimate gift you can have in racing is to have the respect of your peers and the people around you, and he doesn’t have that. And people are critical, 'Well who cares, he’s fun.' That’s fine, but we see this from a different side.

"I feel like with Carson, it’s almost like he has bought into this 'How do I sell t-shirts?' And that’s become more important vs. the respect of the people around you. And I think it’s a terrible path to go down, but that’s the path that he has chosen to go down, and it’s hard to watch."

While McMurray seemed to have a theory as to how Hocevar got to this point, he didn't think it was an excuse for his recent actions.

"I’m embarrassed for him. ... There’s no kid out there that wants to be a professional race car driver that aspires to be that. He didn’t aspire to be what he’s turned into. I just feel like he’s wasting this crazy ability."

Despite on the criticism and theory crafting, Hocevar and Spire seem fine with the attention. All press is good press, as they say. But what could really silence all of his doubters would be a strong, clean finish this weekend in Illinois.