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NASCAR Cup

Jeffrey Earnhardt announces he will be racing NASCAR with 'competitive equipment' in 2027

The fourth-generation race will be back in at least a part-time capacity, but details regarding this new deal have yet to be released

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Jeffrey Earnhardt, Sam Hunt Racing

Jeffrey Earnhardt, Sam Hunt Racing

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Jeffrey Earnhardt released a video this week, announcing that he has secured enough partners to go back racing in one of the top three NASCAR divisions in 2027, further stating that it is a competitive ride where he can compete for wins.

Earnhardt noted that it is a part-time deal at this point, but he is hopeful to secure more funding in order to make it a full-time seat.

"What's going on everybody?" Earnhardt began the video. "Got some exciting news. We're working hard for 2027 race season to be in competitive equipment, racing at one of the three top levels. Not sure which one we're going to be in yet but we have partners in place right now.

"Not enough for a full season, so hopeful to get to that dollar amount to be racing full-time, but we are going to be on track in competitive equipment where we can race for wins and be competitive every weekend. Obviously, still working to get more like I said to hopefully be full-time, so anyone out there looking to sponsor give us a shout but excited to share news.

"We are going to be back on track in 2027 racing for wins and being competitive. Y'all stay tuned for more."

 

Earnhardt, 37, is the son of Kerry Earnhardt, nephew of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., and grandson of seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Jeffrey's older brother Bobby currently competes in the ARCA Menard's Series, but Jeffrey hasn't been in a car at all during the 2026 NASCAR season.

Earnhardt has 76 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 177 starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and 11 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

His best showing in Cup was an 11th in the 2018 summer race at Daytona, which is also the site of his only Truck Series top ten -- a sixth there in the 2011 season-opener.

However, Earnhardt's best results have come in the secondary level of NASCAR where he has two top fives, six top tens, and even a pole position. He finished third at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2019 while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, and second (from pole) at Talladega in 2022 while driving for Richard Childress Racing. 

His most recent appearance at any level of NASCAR was at Bristol in September, 2025, driving for Sam Hunt Racing.

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