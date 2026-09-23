Jeremy Bullins to join Legacy Motor Club as Riley Herbst's crew chief in 2027
Bullins departed RFK Racing this week, where he was the crew chief for Brad Keselowski
Riley Herbst, 23XI Racing
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
Legacy Motor Club have announced the hiring of Jeremy Bullins, who will serve as the crew chief for Riley Herbst and the No. 84 Toyota in 2027.
Bullins was the crew chief for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford for both the 2025 and 2026 season, exiting the team this week. He is a veteran crew chief with ten victories atop the pit box -- eight with Team Penske and two with the Wood Brothers.
“Jeremy Bullins’ experience and leadership are exactly what we need on the No. 84,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club. “He has a proven record of success at every level of NASCAR, but what truly sets him apart is his ability to develop talent, build winning cultures, and embrace innovation. Pairing him with Riley creates a strong foundation for the No. 84 team to compete, evolve, and achieve long-term success.”
Added Bullins: “I’m very excited to get the opportunity to work with everyone at Legacy Motor Club with everything that is being built here. There are a lot of positive things happening at the team. I was excited to meet Riley Herbst and see how passionate he is about racing, so I’m excited to give him some leadership to hopefully provide him a good opportunity in 2027.”
Herbst is leaving 23XI Racing at the end of the year as Legacy Motor Club forms a third full-time team next year. Herbst is set to compete in his third full-time Cup season next year, and currently has a best finish of eighth in his career. He's also a proven winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.
“Jeremy brings a level of experience and a track record that speaks for itself,” said Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. “Having someone who has won races and built teams at the highest level of this sport alongside me gives me a lot of confidence heading into 2027. I’m looking forward to getting to work together and building something special with the No. 84 team.”
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