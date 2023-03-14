Subscribe
Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule

Legacy Motor Club owner/driver Jimmie Johnson has added two more races to his 2023 schedule in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Jim Utter
By:
LMC announced Tuesday that Johnson will enter the March 26 race at Circuit of the Americas and the May 28 Coca-Cola 600 in the No. 84 Chevrolet.

Both entries will be sponsored by Club Wyndham, the country’s largest vacation club, which has been associated with team ambassador Richard Petty for more than 20 years.

Johnson, a seven-time Cup champion and now co-owner of Legacy MC, is running a partial Cup schedule this season. His first race was in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Johnson’s addition adds even more star power to what was already a stacked race at COTA. In addition to the Cup series regulars, two former Formula 1 champions – Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button – are entered in the race as his sports car star Jordan Taylor.

 

“COTA has been on my racing ‘bucket list’ for a very long time,” said Johnson. “But my timing was off by a year or so. I was hoping it was going to be on the IndyCar schedule – and it wasn’t – and then they added it to the NASCAR schedule after I left.

“I’m excited to finally be able to check this one off the list and thankful to Club Wyndham for making it happen. From everything I’ve heard, NASCAR drivers have had a lot of fun racing at COTA, so to say I’m looking forward to it is an understatement.”

How many races will Johnson run?

As previously announced, Johnson’s 2023 schedule also includes the inaugural Chicago Street Course in July, in which he will be sponsored by Carvana.

The selection of Charlotte Motor Speedway was an easy one for Johnson as he has won a total of eight races at the track, four coming in the 600 on Memorial Day Weekend.

“The Coke 600 is one of those premiere races on the schedule,” said Johnson. “For fans, it’s truly one of the greatest days in motorsports with Monaco (Formula 1), Indianapolis 500, and then NASCAR’s longest race that starts in the afternoon and ends at night.

“Last year I lived out another ‘bucket list’ item and was able to race in the Indy 500. I’m looking forward to driving this Next Gen car at Charlotte and putting on a great show for Club Wyndham.”

The remainder of Johnson’s schedule will be announced at a later date.

