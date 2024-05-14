Jimmie Johnson joins NBC broadcast team for Indy 500, NASCAR races

NBC Sports on Tuesday announced the seven-time Cup Series champion will contribute to pre-race and race coverage of the network’s presentation of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Previously, Johnson contributed to studio coverage at the 2021 iteration of the event.

He will also serve as an analyst on NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage of the Aug. 24 Cup race at Daytona International Superspeedway, Oct. 6 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and one of three playoff races in the Round of 12.

In addition, Johnson will contribute to NBC Sports’ coverage for Cup races in which he is competing this year, including the championship finale Nov. 10 at Phoenix.

“To have the opportunity to experience ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ once again is such an honor,” said Johnson. “I was part of the NBC broadcast team in 2021 and it just fueled the fire I needed to make my childhood dream of racing in the Indianapolis 500 one day a reality.

“Competing in this race as a driver was a chance of a lifetime, so to be able to experience the pageantry again is just so special. Even though I’ve never been able to do the ‘double’ as a driver, May 26 is going to be a very busy day. After the broadcast, I’ll fly to Charlotte Motor Speedway and drive in the Coca-Cola 600.”

Johnson is one of the most successful NASCAR drivers in history. His seven Cup titles are tied for the most all time with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, and he is the only driver to ever win five consecutive championships (2006-2010).

His 83 Cup Series race wins are third-most in the modern era (1972-present) and, in 2009, he became the first and only NASCAR driver to ever be named Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. Earlier this year, he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

In 2022, Johnson joined the IndyCar Series and was named the 2022 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

“Any time you can add one of the greatest drivers of all time and an icon of the sport, you jump at the opportunity,” said Sam Flood, lead producer for NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage.

“We are thrilled to be working with Jimmie and adding his unique perspective on every race he covers, as well as having him become the first person ever to do the ‘double’ – history awaits.”