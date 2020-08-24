NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Dover II / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson's playoff hopes for final season rest at Daytona

shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson's playoff hopes for final season rest at Daytona
By:

Despite one of his best finishes of the season on Sunday at Dover, Jimmie Johnson will go into the final race to make the Cup Series playoffs on the outside looking in.

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally pit stop
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1, Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Digital Ally Shield Cleansers
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro shows damage after a crash
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after the crash
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet crashes
The big one, crash

A late-race two-tire pit call briefly gave Johnson the lead in Sunday’s second race of a weekend doubleheader at Dover (Del.) International Speedway and he still came away with a third-place finish, his best effort since May.

But after the race, Johnson still sits four points outside the cutoff to make the 16-driver playoff field with only Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway remaining.

A Johnson victory, of course, would lock him into the field in what will be his final fulltime season in NASCAR. He could still make the field on points, but that would require a lot of effort in what is a very unpredictable race.

“It’s still Daytona, and in my opinion, the ‘big one’ or all the wrecks that can happen is really going to determine who makes it into the playoffs,” Johnson said.

“We did the best that we could here over these two days, had two respectable results, closed the gap, but now it’s kind of in luck’s hands or in fate’s hands down in Daytona at the plate rate.”

Read Also:

Not much has gone according to plan in Johnson’s final season.

In mid-March, NASCAR went on a two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when it restarted its season in May, the race weekends featured no practice or qualifying and only a handful of races have had a small number of fans in attendance.

Johnson even missed a race – the Brickyard 400 – when he tested positive for COVID-19. He returned the next week after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart but it was yet another detour in his final season.

Johnson came to the decision weeks ago that he was not going to alter his plans, so he and his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team have tried to do the best they could under the circumstances to give Johnson a chance at a record-breaking eighth series championship.

To do that requires Johnson to be one of the 16 drivers in the playoff field.

“I’ve kind of felt like (Daytona) is going to be the pivotal race for us to make the playoffs or not, especially since I missed the Brickyard 400,” Johnson said. “Maybe someday down the road I’ll look back and think of these last trips to tracks and moments, but I’m just wired a certain way, and I think all competitors are.

“You keep looking forward and you don’t spend much time putting a lot of emotional value into things. I’ve been doing that all year long, and I’m running out of races so I guess at some point it’ll probably hit me.

“But right now, it’s kind of business as usual and just focusing on the job ahead of me.”

Harvick dominates in Dover Cup win, earns regular season title

Previous article

Harvick dominates in Dover Cup win, earns regular season title
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Dover II
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Soft tyres only for Townsville Supercars rounds
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Soft tyres only for Townsville Supercars rounds

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

Latest news

Jimmie Johnson's playoff hopes for final season rest at Daytona
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson's playoff hopes for final season rest at Daytona

Harvick dominates in Dover Cup win, earns regular season title
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Harvick dominates in Dover Cup win, earns regular season title

What time and channel is the Sunday Dover NASCAR race?
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the Sunday Dover NASCAR race?

Despite pandemic, NASCAR Cup Series is now back on schedule
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Despite pandemic, NASCAR Cup Series is now back on schedule

Trending

1
Supercars

Soft tyres only for Townsville Supercars rounds

2
Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

3
NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team

4
MotoGP

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP

5
MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

Latest news

Jimmie Johnson's playoff hopes for final season rest at Daytona
NAS

Jimmie Johnson's playoff hopes for final season rest at Daytona

Harvick dominates in Dover Cup win, earns regular season title
NAS

Harvick dominates in Dover Cup win, earns regular season title

What time and channel is the Sunday Dover NASCAR race?
NAS

What time and channel is the Sunday Dover NASCAR race?

Despite pandemic, NASCAR Cup Series is now back on schedule
NAS

Despite pandemic, NASCAR Cup Series is now back on schedule

Denny Hamlin claims first Dover Cup win with late pass of Truex
NAS

Denny Hamlin claims first Dover Cup win with late pass of Truex

Latest videos

Saturday date with ‘Miles the Monster’ sees Hamlin deliver at Dover 01:55
NASCAR Cup

Saturday date with ‘Miles the Monster’ sees Hamlin deliver at Dover

Johnson on recent slump: ‘Time is running out’ to win 01:14
NASCAR Cup

Johnson on recent slump: ‘Time is running out’ to win

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.