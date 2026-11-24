NASCAR Cup

Joe Gibbs Racing constructs timeline of Chris Gabehart's alleged theft

JGR is seeking a summary judgement decision from the Western District of NC

Matt Weaver

Published: Nov 24, 2026, 11:12 PM

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Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

While most of the information contained within is familiar to anyone that has followed the entire legal process, Joe Gibbs Racing has now used everything acquired during discovery to construct a timeline to validate its allegations against Spire Motorsports and Chris Gabehart.

JGR initially filed suit back in February against Gabehart, its former competition director, and Spire on the grounds of stolen trade secrets and breach of contract. Gabehart is accused of taking proprietary competition information with him and using it for the benefit of Spire upon his departure.

The original ask of the Western District of North Carolina was $8 million but that number is now approaching $150 million.

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Joe Gibbs Racing is asking the court for ‘summary judgment,’ which is basically a request for the judge to render a decision before the trial in the face of overwhelming evidence that supports the claims made against a defendant.

Such an outcome is rare but is also an ordinary ask as part of the pre-trial process. Joe Gibbs Racing constructed a timeline that it believes shows Gabehart hade made his mind to leave for Spire as early as October, breaching a non-compete, and also plotting to take proprietary data with him.

Gabehart created a folder titled ‘Spire’ on October 3. In a deposition taken over the summer, JGR employee Todd Berrier said he spoke to Gabehart ‘every day’ and ‘knew when he made up his mind,’ to leave and offered that date as October 5.

On that day, the day of the Charlotte Roval race, Berrier said Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson approached he and Gabehart and said, ‘Hopefully it won't be long before I have you two over here helping me do this.’

Over the course of October 1 through November 14, there were over 20 calls totaling more than three hours total and seven texts between Gabehart and Dickerson. Keep in mind, Gabehart had other reasons to be speaking to Gabehart, even beyond a longtime friendship, as the two were negotiating an employee trade following Spire releasing Cheddar Smith so he could join Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 team.

On October 16, Dickerson and Gabehart had dinner, where both sides have testified that they discussed the employee trade but also had a general meeting between friends. On October 29, Dickerson had a phone call of nearly an hour in which he also moved back and forth between his personal OneDrive and JGR's SharePoint.

At some point in early November, Berrier testified that Spire president Bill Anthony sent him a job proposal. He said he was ‘uncertain of the date,’ but placed it ‘at midnight on that Saturday before the last race.’

Berrier said the recruitment of Berrier and Gabehart continued through the season finale at Phoenix. On November 4, Berrier said he received a text from Gabehart over what JGR would need to do to retain him and that Gabehart conceded it was not going to go well.

On November 6, Gabehart had his meeting with Coach Joe Gibbs where the two sides agreed it would be best that they part ways. Gabehart spoke with Dickerson for 20 minutes that same day.

Before and after that meeting, Gabehart had moved numerous JGR files, including over 20 race setups, into a personal Google Drive folder named ‘Spire’ with a ‘Past Setups’ subfolder. Gabehart was also retaining JGR material on a personal OneDrive and a personal laptop at this time.

Throughout November, Gabehart received a formal offer from Spire. Gabehart appeared to have received what he called an ‘unsolicited offer’ on November 1. Gabehart had that in a folder on November 11. He spoke with Dickerson for 30 minutes on November 12. Dickerson is adamant that the job offer came on November 13, a date that is ‘burned into’ his mind because it was seven days after November 6.

Dickerson also can't explain how Gabehart wrote down the terms on November 11. When asked whether Gabehart could have gotten the terms from anyone other than him, Dickerson answered ‘No.’

Gabehart had a phone note titled 'Matt,' as in Spire competition director McCall that was later deleted but was created on November 20. By November 26, Gabehart created a 'focus plan' that had similar elements to what he used as JGR competition director. He met McCall by December 1.

Joe Gibbs Racing's legal officer Eric Schaffer testified that he called Anthony on November 11 to warn Spire about Gabehart's non-compete clause. Anthony disputes those details.

Spire officially announced the hiring of Gabehart on February 21. Spire issued Gabehart a company computer on February 17. The lawsuit was filed on February 19. Even before Gabehart was officially hired, Spire driver Carson Hocevar was texting Dickerson on February 5 if Gabehart could help him get around Martinsville better.

Dickerson replied he ‘can maybe get you closer.’ Gabehart separately told Hocevar he'll be able to help with more than that.

By the Daytona 500 on February 15, Spire was using the focus plan that JGR is adamant is identical to their process. On February 18, Gabehart downloaded his ‘Spire’ Google Drive folder to his Spire laptop. On February 19, Gabehart opened a JGR notebook through a shortcut on his Spire laptop.

On February 28 at Circuit of the Americas, Spire crew chief Travis Peterson testifies that he asked Gabehart about JGR's qualifying tire pressures and front spring rates. This is around the time of Spire being named by JGR as a co-defendant for tortious interference of its contract with Gabehart and enticing the theft of intellectual property.

On qualifying day at Martinsville on March 27, Hocevar texts a detailed car handling question and Gabehart replies ‘Stop.’ At this point, Gabehart was under a court-ordered restraining order preventing him from acting in any capacity similar to his competition director duties from when he was at JGR, pending the results of the legal process.

At this time, Gabehart still had access to JGR's 2022 and 2024 Martinsville notes and setups on his OneDrive. It’s a matter of dispute whether or not Gabehart actually did continue to access those files. Gabehart says he did not.

The timeline aside, a lot of this case is also the parties disagreeing fundamentally on what constitutes a trade secret. For example, Spire suggests air pressure is not a trade secret. Spire suggests that a focus plan is not a trade secret.

The below is what JGR believes Spire has that constitutes as 'trade secrets.'

The two teams have been forced to share their 2025 and 2026 final set-ups in a clean room. JGR is claiming that Spire setups moved closer in the direction of what JGR was doing in 2025. Spire argues back that these are incremental changes and that all good teams land in generally the same direction.

Spire has also been adamant all along that it does not need JGR’s information or processes because it has an alliance with Hendrick Motorsports. Dickerson has said repeatedly on the record that he wanting to seal JGR secrets also means he would have been lying all this time to Rick Hendrick, which he says would be a massive mistake for their alliance.

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