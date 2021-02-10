Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

Truex, a former Cup Series champion, has 27 career victories. Over the past six seasons, the Mayetta, N.J., has established himself as a perennial championship contender with four Championship 4 appearances during that time.
Since joining JGR in 2019, Truex has driven the No. 19 Camry to eight victories, 29 top-five finishes and 47 top-10 finishes and has led more than 2,000 laps.
“I’m happy to get this news out there so we can focus on this season and the future with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Truex, 40. “This is where I wanted to be and to continue building on the success we have had together the past two years.
”I appreciate Coach, my team, everyone at JGR and all of our partners like Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners Insurance, Reser’s Fine Foods, Stanley Black & Decker and Toyota for making this possible and I look forward to continuing those relationships as we move forward.”