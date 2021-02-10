Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

shares
comments
By:

As expected, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Wednesday that it had signed NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. to a contract extension.

In a press release, JGR said Truex would continue to pilot its No. 19 Toyota in the 2022 season “and beyond” but contract terms were not released.

“Extending Martin’s agreement has been a big priority for us this off season,” said team owner Joe Gibbs. “Martin brings so much to our organization.

”Obviously he’s talented and shown he can win at any race track but his insights also helps to make all our teams better.”

Truex was in position to win Tuesday night’s non-points Busch Clash at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course but wrecked while leading with six of 35 laps remaining.

Read Also:

Truex, a former Cup Series champion, has 27 career victories. Over the past six seasons, the Mayetta, N.J., has established himself as a perennial championship contender with four Championship 4 appearances during that time.

Since joining JGR in 2019, Truex has driven the No. 19 Camry to eight victories, 29 top-five finishes and 47 top-10 finishes and has led more than 2,000 laps.

“I’m happy to get this news out there so we can focus on this season and the future with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Truex, 40. “This is where I wanted to be and to continue building on the success we have had together the past two years.

”I appreciate Coach, my team, everyone at JGR and all of our partners like Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners Insurance, Reser’s Fine Foods, Stanley Black & Decker and Toyota for making this possible and I look forward to continuing those relationships as we move forward.”

Related video

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track

Previous article

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022

Latest news
Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
NAS

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

55m
Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track
NAS

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track

2h
Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win
NAS

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win

14h
Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck
NAS

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck

15h
Championship in hand, Chase Elliott still 'wants more'
NAS

Championship in hand, Chase Elliott still 'wants more'

21h
Latest videos
Championship or bust: Drivers share their 2021 expectations 08:25:22
NASCAR Cup
50m

Championship or bust: Drivers share their 2021 expectations

Elliott after Busch Clash: ‘Certainly didn’t need to wreck (Blaney)’ 08:25:23
NASCAR Cup
50m

Elliott after Busch Clash: ‘Certainly didn’t need to wreck (Blaney)’

Martin Truex Jr. signs with Joe Gibbs Racing beyond 2021 08:25:11
NASCAR Cup
1h

Martin Truex Jr. signs with Joe Gibbs Racing beyond 2021

Can Hamlin make history with three-peat in Daytona 500? 01:27
NASCAR Cup
Feb 9, 2021

Can Hamlin make history with three-peat in Daytona 500?

High expectations at Hendrick Motorsports for the Daytona 500 pole 00:49
NASCAR Cup
Feb 8, 2021

High expectations at Hendrick Motorsports for the Daytona 500 pole

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NFL's Antonio Williams to invest in NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NFL's Antonio Williams to invest in NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win Daytona Clash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck Daytona Clash
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck

More from
Martin Truex Jr.
Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval

Truex: NASCAR Next Gen car "does everything a little bit better"
NASCAR Cup / Testing report

Truex: NASCAR Next Gen car "does everything a little bit better"

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1 Prime
General / Special feature

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1

More from
Joe Gibbs Racing
Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team

Christopher Bell: 2020 was "definitely a down year for JGR"
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Christopher Bell: 2020 was "definitely a down year for JGR"

Riley Herbst joins Stewart-Haas Racing for 2021 Xfinity Series ride
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Riley Herbst joins Stewart-Haas Racing for 2021 Xfinity Series ride

Trending Today

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022

Latest news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.