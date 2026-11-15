NASCAR Cup

Joe Gibbs Racing plans to push back on Denny Hamlin retirement timeline

Brent Crews is the intended successor to the 11 but he's only 18

Published: Nov 15, 2026, 11:56 PM

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Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

As of right now, Denny Hamlin is set to retire at the end of the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series, but Joe Gibbs Racing would very much prefer to talk him out of it every chance they get.

And never say never.

Team president Dave Alpern appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Friday and indicated they will respect what Hamlin decides to do while also wanting him to stick around while he is an obvious championship threat and sponsorship asset.

“It may be his plan, but I think I’ve said before, we may tackle him if he tries to leave,” said Alpern. “No, I think that’s when I talk about sitting down with the drivers. Denny will be one of the guys we’ll sit down with during the off season. Let’s get a little distance between the end of the season. And I think we’ll sit down with him and see what he’s thinking, how he’s feeling.

“For Denny, it may be a matter of letting him get into the spring and see how he’s running. Look, I know one thing about Denny, and we so appreciate this about him: he is so competitive. If he doesn’t think he can win every week, he’s not going to want to do it. And as long as he thinks he can, he’s going to keep doing it.

“Based on my eyeball test, he can still win every week. When is Father Time going to catch up? I don’t know right now.”

But in this moment, Alpern says Hamlin is a guy they believe can carry that team to wins and that elusive championship. He won four times and was the number one seed entering the Chase for the Championship. He ultimately finished third in the standings.

Alpern wants to run it back beyond next season.

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“Denny’s doing a pretty good job eluding Father Time, so again, I think he would say that’s the plan at the end of this year. Obviously, as an organization, you make contingency plans,” Alpern said.

That contingency plan is Brent Crews.

“So I think we got to start thinking about what happens if that happens,” Alpern said. “But in the back of our minds, we’re kind of hoping it doesn’t happen. I think that still is a discussion that needs to happen, but we’ll do that together; I can tell you that. And if he leaves. it’ll be completely on his terms.”

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