Race report
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will have a shot at his third after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Joey Logano truly stole a race win Sunday at Las Vegas with a huge roll of the dice late in the running.

While most of the frontrunners pitted for fuel under green, he was among a small contingent that stayed out and tried to stretch his fuel to the finish. Daniel Suarez led the drivers on the fuel-save strategy, but with some help from Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, Logano snatched the top spot away in the closing laps.

Running on fumes, Logano held on against a charging Christopher Bell to win the race and lock himself into the Championship 4 -- something he has done every other year since the format's debut in 2014. The last time time he won the fall race at Vegas, he went on to win the title as well (2022).

"Oh my gosh," laughed Logano. "What an incredible turn of events here the last week. We had a fast Mustang ... Hey to my kids at home. I wish you were out here, but we're going to the Championship 4 again! I don't know what the deal is with the even-year thing…but maybe it's real."

He credited his crew chief Paul Wolfe with a "great call" as he recalled the final laps of the race. "Everybody does a good job feeding me the info I needed. You have to go the right pace to make sure you get in front of the No. 99 [Suarez] but not get to where the No. 20 [Bell] was going to catch me. Just an incredible day. It takes the whole team to do the fuel-mileage stuff. It's not just the engineer, or the driver, or the spotter -- it takes all of us together to do it. Total team win. We may not have been the fastest car today, but we were a solid top-five car and were able to maximize it at the end."

It's been a dramatic week for Logano, was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend at the Roval, only to be reinstated after Alex Bowman's disqualification. Now, he has the opportunity to become the first three-time NASCAR Cup champion under this knockout format. 

Bell, who dominated the race before fuel became a factor, appeared shocked after the race. He leaves Vegas with a 42-point margin over the cut-line, but only Logano is locked in.

"I don't know…and I don't think I've come to terms yet," said Bell, who led 155 of 267 laps. "Just a bummer. I think everyone on this team did everything perfect ... did everything we needed to to put this Camry in Victory Lane and unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be."

Watch: Bell: ‘Nothing is a guarantee’ after falling short of Vegas win

Suarez ended up finishing third, William Byron fourth, and Alex Bowman fifth. Martin Truex Jr. was sixth, Ross Chastain seventh, Denny Hamlin eighth, John-Hunter Nemechek ninth, and Chris Buescher tenth.

Reddick's wild ride

Tyler Reddick won the opening stage, but minutes later, he became the first driver to flip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a NASCAR stock car since 2000. In a bizarre crash, he collided with Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski with all three spinning down into the infield. Reddick's car dug in and rolled completely over before landing back on its wheels, ending his race.

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry flip car

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry flip car

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

The Team Penske duo of Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric were also involved in the incident. Blaney and Elliott were the only drivers with damage who were able to continue, but they were both multiple laps down after repairs.

Bell won the second stage after battling Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Truex In the final stage, a spirited battle for the free pass broke out between Kyle Larson, who was trying to rebound from an unscheduled pit stop, and Ty Gibbs, who was trapped a lap down after a speeding penalty.

Gibbs ended up pushing it just a little bit too far and spun out. The caution came just outside of the fuel window, but some drivers tried pushing it as far as they could.

The first among the leaders to pit were Chris Buescher and Truex, both running inside the top-five. Race leader Christopher Bell chose to pit 38 laps shy of the finish.

Suarez, Logano, and Hamlin led the drivers trying to go the distance. Logano took the lead with just five laps remaining and at the checkered flag, it was just 0.662s between Logano and Bell. 

Bell is in the safest spot points-wise at +42 followed by Larson at +35, and Byron at +27. The drivers in the elimination zone: Hamlin at -27, Reddick at -30, Blaney at -47, and Elliott at -53. The NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 34th round of the 2024 season.

Read Also:
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 267

2:52'24.181

   11 49
2 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 267

+0.662

2:52'24.843

 0.662 10 54
3 D. SuarezTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 267

+1.191

2:52'25.372

 0.529 9 37
4 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 267

+2.648

2:52'26.829

 1.457 10 48
5 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 267

+5.454

2:52'29.635

 2.806 10 37
6 M. Truex JrJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 267

+6.051

2:52'30.232

 0.597 10 48
7 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 267

+6.735

2:52'30.916

 0.684 11 30
8 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 267

+8.370

2:52'32.551

 1.635 8 29
9 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 267

+10.446

2:52'34.627

 2.076 8 28
10 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 267

+12.397

2:52'36.578

 1.951 10 38
11 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 267

+13.116

2:52'37.297

 0.719 12 27
12 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 267

+20.292

2:52'44.473

 7.176 11 27
13 K. BuschRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 267

+20.451

2:52'44.632

 0.159 10 24
14 C. LajoieRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 267

+21.651

2:52'45.832

 1.200 9 23
15 H. BurtonWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 267

+24.739

2:52'48.920

 3.088 9 22
16
Z. SmithSpire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 267

+27.419

2:52'51.600

 2.680 9 21
17 J. HaleySpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 267

+27.451

2:52'51.632

 0.032 10 24
18 N. GragsonStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 267

+27.587

2:52'51.768

 0.136 9 19
19 D. HemricKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 267

+30.747

2:52'54.928

 3.160 9 18
20 M. McDowellFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 267

+30.790

2:52'54.971

 0.043 10 17
21 C. WareRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 267

+31.829

2:52'56.010

 1.039 10 16
22 R. PreeceStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 266

+1 Lap

2:52'25.943

 1 Lap 9 16
23
C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

2:52'29.449

 3.506 10 14
24 J. BerryStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 266

+1 Lap

2:52'30.126

 0.677 9 13
25 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 266

+1 Lap

2:52'36.505

 6.379 11 12
26 C. BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 266

+1 Lap

2:52'51.297

 14.792 10 11
27 R. Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

2:52'55.544

 4.247 8 10
28 J. JohnsonLegacy Motor Club 84 Toyota 265

+2 Laps

2:52'30.796

 1 Lap 8 9
29 S. van GisbergenKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 265

+2 Laps

2:52'39.117

 8.321 10  
30
T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 264

+3 Laps

2:52'25.172

 1 Lap 12 12
31 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 263

+4 Laps

2:52'41.343

 1 Lap 12 6
32 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 259

+8 Laps

2:52'24.377

 4 Laps 12 5
33 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 230

+37 Laps

2:47'07.303

 29 Laps 12 4
34 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 96

+171 Laps

1:13'47.510

 134 Laps 8 5
35 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 89

+178 Laps

1:01'13.625

 7 Laps 6 12
36 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 89

+178 Laps

1:01'13.626

 0.001 6 7
37 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 61

+206 Laps

32'21.517

 28 Laps 4 1

Previous article NASCAR title contender Tyler Reddick flips in bizarre Las Vegas crash

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
