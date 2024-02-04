Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum
News

Video: Frustrated Logano confronts Gibbs after L.A. Clash

Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs shared a heated exchange at the back of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing hauler following the L.A. Clash main event on Saturday night.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated

Logano, a two-time NASCAR Cup champion (NCS), and Gibbs, last year's NCS Rookie of the Year, had numerous run-ins throughout the 2023 season.

It appears things haven't gotten any better between the two as the new year of racing gets underway. Gibbs led a race-high 84 laps, but spun late and never recovered. He radioed afterwards: "Something is broken in the transmission."

He finished 18th, while Logano went on to finish fourth.

The Team Penske driver was fired up after Gibbs had moved Logano up the track on a late-race restart while they battled for the lead. Gibbs initially motioned for Logano to speak with him in private, but Logano then grabbed Gibbs and the two engaged in a heated debate on the liftgate of the No. 54 hauler.

Logano can be told telling Gibbs, "I'll remember it" before the minute-long conversation ends without a resolution.

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Speaking with the media afterwards, Gibbs explained what happened out on track: “I ran him up, but if you go back and look at the replay, the 12 [Ryan Blaney] kind of chucks him out of the way too. It is just hard racing there at the end. This place is really hard to get your tires warm once the caution comes out – as you could see, everyone was sliding around, so I just got in there deep and washed up into him. We just got all tangled up after that.”

Logano didn't directly discuss what went down between he the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, but he did comment on the aggressive racing he saw on the 1/4-mile track.

"The racing is usually an eye for an eye more times than not, or trying to come out with some explanation of what happened," said Logano, who won the inaugural L.A. Clash in 2022. "Mistakes are mistakes. Here obviously lends for a lot of things, and I've been on both ends of it. I got Kyle last year, so ... it's part of racing here, and you try not to because you know, yeah, there's bigger races down the line, but sometimes you're in a bad spot and you just make a mistake. That can happen, too. Or it's just flat-out aggressive in doing that type of stuff. I don't know."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Busch just misses out on Clash win: "This second stuff sucks"
Next article Suarez wins L.A. NASCAR Mexico race: "This really means a lot"
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Suarez wins L.A. NASCAR Mexico race: "This really means a lot"

Suarez wins L.A. NASCAR Mexico race: "This really means a lot"

NASCAR Mexico

Suarez wins L.A. NASCAR Mexico race: "This really means a lot" Suarez wins L.A. NASCAR Mexico race: "This really means a lot"

NASCAR to run L.A. Clash tonight to beat severe weather

NASCAR to run L.A. Clash tonight to beat severe weather

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

NASCAR to run L.A. Clash tonight to beat severe weather NASCAR to run L.A. Clash tonight to beat severe weather

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar

Indy IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar

Dynasty: Stars who raced in a different discipline to a famous relative

Dynasty: Stars who raced in a different discipline to a famous relative

Misc General

Dynasty: Stars who raced in a different discipline to a famous relative Dynasty: Stars who raced in a different discipline to a famous relative

The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A.

The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A.

NAS NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A. The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A.

Why Andretti doesn’t accept F1’s rejection arguments

Why Andretti doesn’t accept F1’s rejection arguments

F1 Formula 1

Why Andretti doesn’t accept F1’s rejection arguments Why Andretti doesn’t accept F1’s rejection arguments

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe