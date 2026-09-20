Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Race report
NASCAR Cup Bristol II

Joey Logano basks in boos after stealing NASCAR Cup win at Bristol

Gibbs and Hocevar ran each other up the track on the final restart, opening the door for Logano to take the lead and score his 40th career Cup victory before a brawl broke out in the pits

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Joey Logano wins, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano wins, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Joey Logano somehow emerged victorious at Bristol Motor Speedway. As Ty Gibbs and Carson Hocevar ran each other up the track on the final restart Logano slipped by to take the win.

Logano was met with boos from the crowd, which he acknowledged during his post-race interview.

"Come on, Bristol. I hear you down here. I had a really good race car. Team Penske put together a great car. We were able to win the first stage there, and you know it's going to get aggressive at the end and right place, right time."

He later added: "I thought there for a minute, I was like, okay, I might just finish third or fourth here tonight, but it all kind of worked our way up and I was like, well, Merry Christmas to me. I got a gift there.

"There is nothing like the Bristol Night Race, man. This is just the coolest experience as a race car driver, being in front of all you fans down here, hearing everyone screaming, cheering, sometimes booing. That's all right. It's pretty awesome."

Watch: Logano wins Bristol as Larson edges Hocevar for second

Kyle Larson finished second, Carson Hocevar third, Christopher Bell fourth, and Ty Gibbs fifth.

Josh Berry, Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, and Ryan Preece filled out the remainder of the top ten.

After the race, Hocevar faced an angry Ryan Blaney on pit road, who had wrecked out of the race after contact from Hocevar in the battle for second. He grabbed Hocevar, who responded with punches and an all-out brawl ensued.

Watch: From on-track to fight, this is what happened between Blaney and Hocevar

Read Also:

Stages 1 & 2 

Larson led the way from pole position, and Reddick was struggling mightily as he slipped down to last among the 16 Chase drivers. He even fell a lap down by the Lap 40 competition caution.

The Penske trio stayed out, as did Buescher and Briscoe, while most of the field filed down pit road.

Logano led the race until the first natural yellow, triggered by a spinning Erik Jones.

It was once again a split decision on pitting, with Logano leading the group that stayed out, and Blaney leading the group that came in.

Logano went on to win Stage 1 without making a single stop, followed by Larson, Hamlin, Chastain, Gibbs, Blaney, Cindric, Hocevar, Keselowski, and Wallace. 

Logano finally pitted, and he had to restart 15th as 14 cars stayed out ahead of him and Larson.

The second stage looked like it was going to go incident-free, causing a lot of cars to fall a lap down. Blaney had lapped cars all the way inside the top 15 before the next yellow, for a spinning Cody Ware.

Blaney won Stage 2 under caution, followed by Gibbs, Logano, Berry, Bell, Wallace, Hocevar, Byron, Larson, and Buescher.

Stage 3

Most of the decisive action came in the final stage. Blaney held the lead, while Larson crinkled his nose in the pits after running into the back of Byron.

They kept things clean until a round of green-flag pit stops, with most of the field cycling through. Gibbs took control of the race until he pitted with just over 110 laps to go.

However, Blaney ran long, leaving just himself and Hocevar on the lead lap.

Right as Blaney pitted, Riley Herbst wrecked heavily, triggering a caution. Blaney was penalised for a commitment-line violation as he drove back onto the track, which dropped him to ninth after wave-arounds.

Suddenly, Hocevar was leading the race with fresher tires than those around him, and Gibbs behind.

 

Hocevar held a two-second advantage at one point, but Gibbs quickly ran him down after lapped traffic appeared. But right as Gibbs took the lead, he tried to split the lapped cars of Custer and Bowman, who squeezed him. Bowman crashed and Gibbs suffered some minor damage.

Despite that, Gibbs held the lead. Hocevar tried to keep up, and bobbled while running second. That allowed Blaney to pass him, only for Hocevar to cut back under him. Blaney attempted to block, Hocevar didn't lift, and the result was Blaney crashing into the outside wall.

 

That incident led to the post-race brawl between the two drivers, with Hocevar throwing punches during the confrontation.

There were a couple more restarts for single-car incidents in the pack, but the final restart was remarkable. Larson had a chance to take the lead as Gibbs and Hocevar ran up the track in a side-by-side battle.

However, it was Logano who ultimately took advantage, surging into the lead and never looking back.

 

Bristol was Logano's 40th career win, and he was stunned at how it all played out. Larson took over the championship lead as well, one point clear of Hamlin. Logano is now third, just 16 points behind.

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 500

3:02'19.380

6 73
2 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 500

+1.248

3:02'20.628

1.248 7 47
3 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 500

+1.253

3:02'20.633

0.005 9 41
4 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 500

+1.494

3:02'20.874

0.241 10 39
5 United States T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 500

+1.637

3:02'21.017

0.143 8 47
6
J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing
21 Ford 500

+1.958

3:02'21.338

0.321 9 38
7 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 500

+2.658

3:02'22.038

0.700 9 36
8 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 500

+2.986

3:02'22.366

0.328 9 37
9 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 500

+3.249

3:02'22.629

0.263 12 31
10 United States R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford 500

+3.705

3:02'23.085

0.456 11 27
11 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 500

+3.849

3:02'23.229

0.144 9 30
12 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 500

+11.197

3:02'30.577

7.348 8 32
13 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 499

+1 Lap

3:02'24.867

1 Lap 7 25
14 Mexico D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:02'24.121

1 Lap 9 23
15 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 498

+2 Laps

3:02'24.529

0.408 7 24
16 United States N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford 498

+2 Laps

3:02'26.466

1.937 8 21
17 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:02'26.837

0.371 9 20
18 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 497

+3 Laps

3:02'23.936

1 Lap 7 19
19 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 497

+3 Laps

3:02'25.124

1.188 10 18
20 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 497

+3 Laps

3:02'25.464

0.340 11 17
21 United States M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 497

+3 Laps

3:02'25.556

0.092 9 16
22 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 497

+3 Laps

3:02'26.699

1.143 10 15
23 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 497

+3 Laps

3:02'27.665

0.966 9 14
24
C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing
88 Chevrolet 496

+4 Laps

3:02'24.638

1 Lap 8 13
25 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 495

+5 Laps

3:02'27.702

1 Lap 10 12
26 United States C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 495

+5 Laps

3:02'27.851

0.149 9 11
27 United States C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 494

+6 Laps

3:01'29.527

1 Lap 8 10 Suspension
28 United States Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 494

+6 Laps

3:02'27.406

57.879 11 9
29 United States A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 494

+6 Laps

3:02'28.133

0.727 14
30 United States R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 490

+10 Laps

3:02'33.996

4 Laps 10 7
31 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 489

+11 Laps

3:02'28.810

1 Lap 12 6
32 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 483

+17 Laps

3:02'30.641

6 Laps 11 5
33 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 457

+43 Laps

2:39'55.375

26 Laps 7 19 Accident
34 United States R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota 432

+68 Laps

2:39'17.174

25 Laps 12 3 Suspension
35 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 428

+72 Laps

2:23'26.722

4 Laps 9 2 Accident
36 United States T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 402

+98 Laps

3:02'30.367

26 Laps 12 1
37 United States J. Bilicki Garage 66 66 Ford 338

+162 Laps

2:04'53.760

64 Laps 11 Suspension
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Carson Hocevar punches Ryan Blaney after late Bristol NASCAR clash
Next article Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race

Carson Hocevar punches Ryan Blaney after late Bristol NASCAR clash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Carson Hocevar punches Ryan Blaney after late Bristol NASCAR clash

9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
More from
Ryan Blaney

Winners and losers from a crash-filled NASCAR Cup race at Gateway

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Winners and losers from a crash-filled NASCAR Cup race at Gateway

Brake failure deals major blow to Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR title bid

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Brake failure deals major blow to Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR title bid

Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney rescue stalled 23XI cars at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney rescue stalled 23XI cars at Darlington
More from
Team Penske

Joey Logano explains why Kyle Larson beat him in the end at Gateway

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Joey Logano explains why Kyle Larson beat him in the end at Gateway

NASCAR Cup Gateway starting lineup: Joey Logano stuns with huge pole lap

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Gateway
NASCAR Cup Gateway starting lineup: Joey Logano stuns with huge pole lap

You Ask The Questions: David Malukas

IndyCar
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas

Latest news

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race

Joey Logano basks in boos after stealing NASCAR Cup win at Bristol

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Joey Logano basks in boos after stealing NASCAR Cup win at Bristol

Carson Hocevar punches Ryan Blaney after late Bristol NASCAR clash

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Carson Hocevar punches Ryan Blaney after late Bristol NASCAR clash

Samantha Busch remembers Kyle in emotional Bristol NASCAR tribute

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Samantha Busch remembers Kyle in emotional Bristol NASCAR tribute