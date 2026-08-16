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Race report
NASCAR Cup Richmond

Joey Logano holds off Chase Briscoe to win NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

The three-time champion scored his second victory in four races and climbed to ninth in the standings after sitting outside the top 16 just over a month ago

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion continues his summer surge in Richmond. Joey Logano is now ninth in the championship standings when he was outside the top 16 just over a month ago.

The Team Penske driver earned his 39th career win and second in the last four races on Saturday night, beating Chase Briscoe by 0.392s at the checkered flag. 

"Don't let the boys get hot," said Logano after climbing from his car. "We're pretty strong right now (smiling). Awesome to see the speed in the 22 again. Gosh, it was a great car. We've had a great car here the last five races. We haven't been able to capitalize on the win. Been so close. Sweet redemption today."

Watch: Logano after Richmond win: 'Don't let the boys get hot'

Austin Cindric made huge gains in his fight to make the Chase, finishing third. Denny Hamlin finished fourth and Chase Elliott fifth.

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Josh Berry, William Byron, and Alex Bowman filled out the remainder of the top 10.

Leaving Richmond, Hamlin now holds a 115-point lead with two races left before the Chase reset. Shane van Gisbergen is now on the bubble in 16th, 50 points ahead of Ryan Preece who sits just below the cut-line.

Read Also:

Stages 1 and 2

Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing

Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Blaney and Briscoe battled side-by-side for several laps before Blaney finally cleared him for the lead.

About 30 laps into the race, the first round of green-flag stops began as tires were paramount. 

Briscoe kept the pressure on Blaney, but it was the Penske driver who won Stage 1. They were followed by Logano, Cindric, Berry, Wallace, Hamlin, Bell, Elliott, and Byron. 

On the ensuing restart, Wallace got knocked up the track by Berry, but they avoided a more serious incident. At the front, Briscoe led, but not for long as Blaney ran him down and passed him.

During the next round of green-flag pit stops, Zane Smith spun on his own, catching several drivers out. Drivers adversely impacted by the timing included 23XI teammates Reddick and Wallace.

 

Blaney was about to pit from the lead, but his spotter saw the accident unfold and kept him on track.

On the next restart, there was some more contact as Bowman and Herbst slammed fenders. Larson also moved Hocevar up the track.

Later, Hamlin ran into the back of Blaney in an awkward moment, hitting each other a second time as Blaney bobbled due to the first hit.

With 70 to go in the stage, another round of green-flag stops began, and Zilisch got caught speeding. On the track, Logano moved into the race lead.

With the strategies varying throughout the field, the drivers on the primary strategy pitted about 15 laps later, and all of them intended to go to the end of the stage.

Cindric nearly made contact on pit road when he tried to turn into his stall, but he and Suarez avoided one another.

Late in the stage, Larson pitted for fresh tires, hoping to use the rubber advantage to unlap himself. He didn't quite do enough to catch the leader, but he did secure the free pass in the end.

At the front, Logano was driving away with the race lead, over eight seconds clear of his closest competition. He left just 12 cars on the lead lap, winning Stage 2.

Behind Logano, it was Hamlin, Briscoe, Cindric, Blaney, Berry, Elliott, Bell, Reddick, and Byron.

Stage 3

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota; Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota; Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

On the restart, Briscoe managed to take the lead from Logano, while Berry drew the ire of Hamlin after getting into him in the shuffle. Hamlin bumped him soon after, in a sketchy moment that involved Cindric to Berry's outside. 

Van Gisbergen rolled the dice, staying out on old tires and taking the wave-around back to the lead lap. Ultimately, he had to pit and didn't catch the yellow, at least not on that sequence.

With 120 laps to go, the leaders began to file down pit road under green-flag conditions, while Hocevar abruptly slowed with an engine failure. Hocevar had accidentally downshifted, causing the engine failure and triggering another mid-cycle caution.

 

This was a huge break for Reddick and Van Gisbergen, whose decision to go off-sequence worked out in the long run.

A handful of drivers pitted during this yellow, while Briscoe took over the lead. 

On the restart, Berry and Chastain slammed doors as they went four-wide off Turn 2 but everyone saved it.

With 75-80 laps to go, critical green-flag stops got underway, and the leaders were among the first down in the cycle. Hamlin had a sloppy stop, costing him some time.

Bell ran very long, trying to cut out a stop, pitting from the lead with 56 laps to go. Briscoe inherited the race lead, just ahead of Logano.

With 40 laps to go, Logano made an outside pass on Briscoe for the race lead, making the move as they battled lapped traffic.

Immediately, they called Briscoe to pit road and Logano responded. Briscoe locked up the tires as they pitted together, and Logano narrowly beat Briscoe off pit road.

This put Bell back into the lead as he attempted to cut out a pit stop. With 25 laps to go, Logano easily passed Bell and drove off with the lead.

Briscoe remained within striking distance, but Logano used lapped traffic to build enough of a cushion in the final laps and held on to win by 0.392 seconds. Cindric finished third, ahead of Hamlin and Elliott.

Watch: Briscoe: Brake issues prove costly in runner-up Richmond finish

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 400

3:03'02.385

10
2 United States C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 400

+0.392

3:03'02.777

0.392 11
3 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 400

+7.953

3:03'10.338

7.561 11
4 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 400

+11.296

3:03'13.681

3.343 12
5 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 400

+13.701

3:03'16.086

2.405 11
6 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 400

+14.071

3:03'16.456

0.370 14
7 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 400

+15.178

3:03'17.563

1.107 11
8
J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing
21 Ford 400

+15.904

3:03'18.289

0.726 11
9 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 400

+18.592

3:03'20.977

2.688 12
10 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 400

+20.960

3:03'23.345

2.368 11
11 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 400

+22.487

3:03'24.872

1.527 11
12 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 399

+1 Lap

3:03'05.437

1 Lap 11
13 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 399

+1 Lap

3:03'11.047

5.610 11
14 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 399

+1 Lap

3:03'15.068

4.021 12
15 United States T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 399

+1 Lap

3:03'23.949

8.881 12
16 Mexico D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 399

+1 Lap

3:03'25.994

2.045 11
17 United States R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford 398

+2 Laps

3:03'09.500

1 Lap 12
18 United States N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford 398

+2 Laps

3:03'11.758

2.258 11
19 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 398

+2 Laps

3:03'13.048

1.290 12
20 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 398

+2 Laps

3:03'19.783

6.735 12
21 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 398

+2 Laps

3:03'22.597

2.814 13
22 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 398

+2 Laps

3:03'26.058

3.461 11
23 United States A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 397

+3 Laps

3:03'03.354

1 Lap 13
24 United States R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota 397

+3 Laps

3:03'04.891

1.537 11
25
C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing
88 Chevrolet 397

+3 Laps

3:03'25.357

20.466 13
26 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 397

+3 Laps

3:03'25.842

0.485 14
27 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 396

+4 Laps

3:03'04.279

1 Lap 12
28 United States M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 396

+4 Laps

3:03'10.231

5.952 11
29 United States C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 396

+4 Laps

3:03'11.682

1.451 11
30 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 396

+4 Laps

3:03'15.569

3.887 11
31 United States R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 396

+4 Laps

3:03'27.014

11.445 12
32 United States T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 394

+6 Laps

3:03'12.779

2 Laps 12
33 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 394

+6 Laps

3:03'21.792

9.013 13
34 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 392

+8 Laps

3:03'23.525

2 Laps 12
35 United States J. Bilicki Garage 66 66 Ford 391

+9 Laps

3:03'24.516

1 Lap 10
36 United States Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 366

+34 Laps

3:03'06.010

25 Laps 13
37 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 279

+121 Laps

2:09'56.522

87 Laps 9
View full results

 

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