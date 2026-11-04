NASCAR Cup

John Hunter Nemechek joins Haas NASCAR O'Reilly team for 2027

Nemechek is already a proven winner at the secondary level of NASCAR

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 4, 2026, 4:19 PM

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John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

John Hunter Nemechek has revealed his plans for the 2027 NASCAR season, returning to the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) in a new deal to drive the No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet. Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will serve as the primary sponsor.

Nemechek is set to lose his full-time Cup ride with Legacy Motor Club at the conclusion of the year after three years as the driver of the No. 42 Toyota. Nemechek has nearly 150 Cup starts, but no wins and a career-best points result of 25th.

However, he has enjoyed much more success in the O'Reilly Series, winning 11 races in just over 100 starts and placing as high as fourth in the 2023 championship. He's also the son of 1992 NOAPS champion, Joe Nemechek.

“John Hunter brings the experience and talent we’re looking for at Haas Factory Team,” said Joe Custer, President of Haas Factory Team. “We’re excited to have him join our organization and look forward to competing for wins and championships together.”

Added Nemechek: “I’m excited to join Haas Factory Team’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program. They have championship-caliber cars and personnel, and I’m ready to get to work with this group and compete for wins in 2027.”

Haas will have an entirely new driver lineup in 2027 as both Sam Mayer and Cole Custer depart the team, while also expanding to a third full-time entry. They've previously announced Dean Thompson as one of their 2027 drivers already.

“We’ve been part of John Hunter’s journey for a long time, and we’re proud to keep going with him at Haas Factory Team,” said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. “For us, every race is a chance to celebrate the Pye-Barker team and the values we share, and to represent them with pride on a national stage.”

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