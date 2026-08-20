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NASCAR Cup New Hampshire

John Hunter Nemechek switches to No. 40 for special anniversary

Legacy Motor Club will run the No. 40 this weekend with John Hunter Nemechek, who normally drives the No. 42 NASCAR Cup entry

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Nemechek

Legacy Motor Club is switching numbers for one weekend only, using the No. 40 for John Hunter Nemechek in this weekend's NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

This change is to promote the 40th anniversary of sponsor, Dollar Tree. Now, it's still the No. 42 entry, even with the number change, and all points will count towards the No. 42 in the championship owner standings.

This is the second appearance of the No. 40 car this year, but it was with a different team earlier in the year. JR Motorsports utilized the No. 40 for Justin Allgaier in the 2025 Daytona 500. 

The No. 40 has made 951 previous starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning nine races. The No. 40 last visited Victory Lane with Jamie McMurray and Chip Ganassi Racing back in 2002.

 

Nemechek has been a part of Legacy Motor Club since the start of the 2022 season, and he's only driven the No. 42 since then. It's rare for a team to change numbers mid-season for whatever reason, but not unprecedented.

After the sudden passing of Kyle Busch in May, Richard Childress Racing changed his No. 8 to the No. 33 for the rest of the year while keeping the owner points. Kevin Harvick used the No. 29 in the 2023 All-Star Race to go with a throwback scheme while using the No. 4 for the rest of the year.

Next February, it will happen again as Hendrick Motorsports gives Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson the No. 48 for his final Cup race, while Alex Bowman will run a yet-to-be-announced car number in the 2027 Daytona 500.

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