John Hunter Nemechek switches to No. 40 for special anniversary
Legacy Motor Club will run the No. 40 this weekend with John Hunter Nemechek, who normally drives the No. 42 NASCAR Cup entry
Legacy Motor Club is switching numbers for one weekend only, using the No. 40 for John Hunter Nemechek in this weekend's NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
This change is to promote the 40th anniversary of sponsor, Dollar Tree. Now, it's still the No. 42 entry, even with the number change, and all points will count towards the No. 42 in the championship owner standings.
This is the second appearance of the No. 40 car this year, but it was with a different team earlier in the year. JR Motorsports utilized the No. 40 for Justin Allgaier in the 2025 Daytona 500.
The No. 40 has made 951 previous starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning nine races. The No. 40 last visited Victory Lane with Jamie McMurray and Chip Ganassi Racing back in 2002.
Nemechek has been a part of Legacy Motor Club since the start of the 2022 season, and he's only driven the No. 42 since then. It's rare for a team to change numbers mid-season for whatever reason, but not unprecedented.
After the sudden passing of Kyle Busch in May, Richard Childress Racing changed his No. 8 to the No. 33 for the rest of the year while keeping the owner points. Kevin Harvick used the No. 29 in the 2023 All-Star Race to go with a throwback scheme while using the No. 4 for the rest of the year.
Next February, it will happen again as Hendrick Motorsports gives Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson the No. 48 for his final Cup race, while Alex Bowman will run a yet-to-be-announced car number in the 2027 Daytona 500.
Share Or Save This Story
Nemechek recovers from early spin to claim Michigan Xfinity win
John Hunter Nemechek to run three Xfinity races with JGR
John Hunter Nemechek biggest fear? "We can't beat ourselves"
Latest news
Max Verstappen is yet to reach his peak, says former F1 team boss
Karun Chandhok "surprised" by length of Max Verstappen's Red Bull contract
John Hunter Nemechek switches to No. 40 for special anniversary
F1 Dutch GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments